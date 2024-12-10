From Nike to Diadora, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Nike x SoleFly Air Jordan 12

nike

Release Date: December 13

Editor's Notes: Nike's old-school, leather Jordan 12 sneaker gets an extra vintage look through this coffee-brown colorway in collaboration with Miami-based retailer SoleFly.

New Balance 1906L Magnet

Highsnobiety

Release Date: December 11

Editor's Notes: For the second week in a row, New Balance's sneaker-loafer hybrid makes its way into this roundup. This time around, it's decked out in its first two-tone look, dressed in thick dark indigo mesh with gray pebbled leather overlays.

ASICS x UNAFFECTED Gel-Kayano 20

Asphalt Gold

Release Date: December 13

Editor's Notes: UNAFFECTED's teched-up ASICS sneakers did get an early pre-release earlier this year. However, now they're finally being launched worldwide so everyone can enjoy their rugged, outdoorsy features.

Diadora ATOMO V7000 HIKMET

Diadora

Release Date: Out Now

Editor's Notes: Designed together with Hikmet Sugoer, an established OG in the sneaker scene, this is, according to Diadora, the first Made in Italy performance running sneaker to hit the market in the last 35 years.

And don't worry if you're size is currently sold out, Diadora will be stocking this collaboration from December 12.

New Balance x AURALEE U990AR4

End.

Release Date: December 13

Editor's Notes: The appeal of AURALEE's new elevated New Balance sneaker is best described by the brand itself, these shoes are: "Relaxed simplicity, elevated and tinged with a sensitive, sophisticated edge."

Nike x Stash Air Max 95

nike

Release Date: December 13

Editor's Notes: A sneaker grail is returning. Stash, a legend in the New York graffiti and streetwear scene, is bringing back two of his Nike collaborations from 2006: this blue-hued Air Max 95 alongside a pair of Air Force 1s.

