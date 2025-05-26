The Best of Ralph Lauren Polo's Past, in the Present

Polo Ralph Lauren’s latest Heritage Icons collection is exactly what the name suggests: It’s classic Ralph, redone.

Inspired by New York's West Village and its laid-back, luxurious atmosphere, the line presents those exact middle-grounds between casual cool and old school American prep.

The Polo lexicon of effortless chic ruminates throughout the lookbook, be it in its color-blocked varsity jackets on cuffed, washed-out denim, pleated and leather-belted chinos with Oxford-layered knits, or the good ol’ baseball cap to blazer combo.

The new Heritage Icons release hones in on the nostalgic staples you'd otherwise be hunting down at a thrift store.

Now, as yummy as all this is, it doesn’t come as a surprise. Polo has been doing everything and then some these past few months to reemphasize its tastemaking authority in fashion, this being just another instance of said efforts. Others have included the brand's Yankee-themed home runs, and niche collaboration drops, to name a few.

Though it's never fully flown off radar, recently Polo has really plowed up the charts of brand popularity indexes and Stock Market metrics alike. It makes for strong evidence to suggest that Ralph Lauren is thriving while the rest of high fashion grapples with a perilous market.

The secret? Well, I suspect you can find it right here in its Heritage Icons collection. These are clothes that feel modern but untrendy.

But, more importantly, they're clothes that are tethered to a story, to a legacy, to tradition while not solely relying on that context to look good.

