Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Best of Ralph Lauren Polo's Past, in the Present

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style
Polo Ralph Lauren
1 / 15

Polo Ralph Lauren’s latest Heritage Icons collection is exactly what the name suggests: It’s classic Ralph, redone. 

Inspired by New York's West Village and its laid-back, luxurious atmosphere, the line presents those exact middle-grounds between casual cool and old school American prep.

Shop Polo Ralph Lauren

The Polo lexicon of effortless chic ruminates throughout the lookbook, be it in its color-blocked varsity jackets on cuffed, washed-out denim, pleated and leather-belted chinos with Oxford-layered knits, or the good ol’ baseball cap to blazer combo.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The new Heritage Icons release hones in on the nostalgic staples you'd otherwise be hunting down at a thrift store.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Now, as yummy as all this is, it doesn’t come as a surprise. Polo has been doing everything and then some these past few months to reemphasize its tastemaking authority in fashion, this being just another instance of said efforts. Others have included the brand's Yankee-themed home runs, and niche collaboration drops, to name a few.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Though it's never fully flown off radar, recently Polo has really plowed up the charts of brand popularity indexes and Stock Market metrics alike. It makes for strong evidence to suggest that Ralph Lauren is thriving while the rest of high fashion grapples with a perilous market.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The secret? Well, I suspect you can find it right here in its Heritage Icons collection. These are clothes that feel modern but untrendy.

But, more importantly, they're clothes that are tethered to a story, to a legacy, to tradition while not solely relying on that context to look good. 

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • You Cannot Tell Alexander Skarsgård's Legs What to Do
  • The Ralph Lauren Tee, Done the “Right” Way (Again)
  • Lacoste’s New Icon Frames Bring Heritage Style Into Focus
  • All 10 of Saint Laurent's $31k Turntables Look as Good as They Sound (EXCLUSIVE)
  • From Editors to Influencers: The Past, Present & Uncertain Future of the Fashion Show
What To Read Next
  • A Watch Worthy of the “King of Cool”
  • Finally, Back to Un-Basics
  • Pulse Check: Artifacts of the Game Part 1 - Jerseys
  • The Best of Ralph Lauren Polo's Past, in the Present
  • Hermès Now Makes Headphones — $15,000 Leather Headphones
  • More Power to the Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now