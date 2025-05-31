It's a Polo Shirt Kind of Summer

Move over, tank tops. There's a new summer shirt in town, and it's surprisingly preppy. Spoiler alert: it's the polo shirt.

It was bound to happen as fashion went preppy again. Clarks and loafers (even loafer hybrids) turned into the new "sneakers." Now, polo shirts have become the new tanks and t-shirts of the summer.

The great thing about the season's chosen shirt is the options are endless. Why? Everyone's making their own polos.

You've got linen Bottega Veneta shirts and oversized striped versions by Martine Rose. Telfar recently dropped a new polo collection featuring classic short-sleeved polos, backward styles (yes, backwards), and even long, roomy dresses. It's a very on-brand take, especially coming from the New York label who once made tank-top-skirts.

Fashion labels, both established and emerging, have created various efforts in line with their design language. Miu Miu is quite literally the queen of polos, having sent several styles down the runway in the past few seasons. For double the Miu Miu fun, the luxury label even started layering them.

Speaking of which, indie designer Raimundo Langlois designed its own layered polo shirts, recalling the mid-early 2000s look often worn by hot, brainless TV jocks. It's now made for today's cool girls like Billie Eilish.

Yes, the polo shirt has been around for years. And when you think of the piece, it's hard not to picture Ralph Lauren's pony polo shirts.

Naturally with polos back in the spotlight, the OG brand is getting the recognition it deserves again. The polo's resurgence has drawn attention to the Polo Ralph Lauren label as a whole, polo shirts included.

Musician Lil Yachty has been pushing P (Polo) lately, getting fitted in rare pieces from the American brand. At the same time, Tiktokers have taken to the platform to showcase their vintage Polo finds and even new cops like the latest Yankees collab.

Polo Ralph Lauren has collaborated with a few other notable brands, like BEAMS and Ron Herman who flipped the classic pony tees into something fresh and undeniably cool.

At the same time, a recent Heritage Icons collection brought back a few gems from the past, revamped for today of course. It only further confirmed what we already knew: Polo is so back. And so are the polo shirts.

Sounds like it'll be a polo shirt kind of summer.

