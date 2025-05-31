Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

It's a Polo Shirt Kind of Summer

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Move over, tank tops. There's a new summer shirt in town, and it's surprisingly preppy. Spoiler alert: it's the polo shirt.

It was bound to happen as fashion went preppy again. Clarks and loafers (even loafer hybrids) turned into the new "sneakers." Now, polo shirts have become the new tanks and t-shirts of the summer.

Shop Polo Shirts

The great thing about the season's chosen shirt is the options are endless. Why? Everyone's making their own polos.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

You've got linen Bottega Veneta shirts and oversized striped versions by Martine Rose. Telfar recently dropped a new polo collection featuring classic short-sleeved polos, backward styles (yes, backwards), and even long, roomy dresses. It's a very on-brand take, especially coming from the New York label who once made tank-top-skirts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Fashion labels, both established and emerging, have created various efforts in line with their design language. Miu Miu is quite literally the queen of polos, having sent several styles down the runway in the past few seasons. For double the Miu Miu fun, the luxury label even started layering them.

Speaking of which, indie designer Raimundo Langlois designed its own layered polo shirts, recalling the mid-early 2000s look often worn by hot, brainless TV jocks. It's now made for today's cool girls like Billie Eilish.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Yes, the polo shirt has been around for years. And when you think of the piece, it's hard not to picture Ralph Lauren's pony polo shirts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Naturally with polos back in the spotlight, the OG brand is getting the recognition it deserves again. The polo's resurgence has drawn attention to the Polo Ralph Lauren label as a whole, polo shirts included.

Musician Lil Yachty has been pushing P (Polo) lately, getting fitted in rare pieces from the American brand. At the same time, Tiktokers have taken to the platform to showcase their vintage Polo finds and even new cops like the latest Yankees collab.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Polo Ralph Lauren has collaborated with a few other notable brands, like BEAMS and Ron Herman who flipped the classic pony tees into something fresh and undeniably cool.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At the same time, a recent Heritage Icons collection brought back a few gems from the past, revamped for today of course. It only further confirmed what we already knew: Polo is so back. And so are the polo shirts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Sounds like it'll be a polo shirt kind of summer.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Steal Grandpa's Shoes
  • We Found The Best Overshirts to See You Through Spring and Summer So You Don't Have To
  • It's Not Actually a "Boots-Only Summer," Is It?
  • Fleece Ain't Even Fleece Anymore — It's Better
  • Un-Gatekeeping the Tree-Hugger Tote
What To Read Next
  • Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest
  • It's a Polo Shirt Kind of Summer
  • A Pioneering Turntable Straight From 1985
  • Prada Rethinks the Backpack
  • Beyond the Big, Beautiful, Studded Belt
  • A Barefoot New Balance Shoe Is a Stylish Oxymoron
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now