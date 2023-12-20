Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Designer Whose Post-Y2K Fashion Ushered In Billie Eilish's Prep Era

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Billie Eilish’s style hit peak Billie Eilish during her December 16 appearance on Saturday Night Live when she wore a fitted layered pink and blue polo shirt made by independent designer Raimundo Langlois. This is hardly the first time Eilish repped either a polo shirt or independent designer but her look at 30 Rock was the best of both worlds. 

Langlois, a 25-year-old who’s modeled for the likes of COMME des GARÇONS and Rick Owens, oversees an eponymous clothing line that’s both preppy and sultry, like a Y2K Abercrombie & Fitch fever dream.

Langlois signature pieces include layered cargo shorts (so it looks like your plaid boxers are showing), wide-legged silk track pants, washed-out bootcut jeans, and lacy bra tops. Aughts-era mall brands but way more naked. Nothing wrong with that.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Eilish wore Langlois’ double-layered $320 pink and blue polo shirt, part of the collection currently available on Langlois' website. Most everything there is sold out, actually, thanks in large part to Eilish wearing the polo on the SNL stage, which she neatly paired with ERL's giant, glittery gold sneakers. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Eilish is famously supportive of young, indie designers. She’s worn special items from James Flemons and Duran Lantink, for instance, and once planned a collaboration with streetwear brand Siberia Hills, an early favorite.

This  layered polo look from Langlois may just be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. The singer really made the oversized polo and jersey look her thing in the past but the Langlois co-sign reflects Eilish’s more refined approach to rocking the preppy mainstay. 

She demonstrated this approach during the same SNL appearance, returning later in the show with more polos layered under a sweater vest. A couple days later, Eilish showed up on Fallon wearing yet another throwback prepster look: sweater-vest over t-shirt. 

These dressed down (but up!) looks come after Eilish’s red carpet Jean Paul Gaultiuer skirt-suit moment earlier in the month, another sign that Eilish’s style is evolving in varied, beautiful ways.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Wool Mohair Scarf
Acne Studios
$300
Image on Highsnobiety
Basic Pigment Dye Pocket
Patta
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
ThermoBall Traction Mules
The North Face
$70
We Recommend
  • t-shirts
    The Best Staple Tees in the World, Ranked by Weight
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Short Sleeve Shirts Are Summer Essentials, And These Are Our Favorites
    • Style
  • designer shirts
    These Designer Shirts Are Made With The Finest Fabrics
    • Style
  • Goodfelllas knit shirts
    Get the ‘GoodFellas’ Look With A Knit Shirt
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    10 Linen Shirts To Keep You Cool This Summer
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Celebrities including Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner dine at Sushi Park
    The New Erewhon Is a $200-Per-Person Sushi Joint in a Strip Mall
    • Culture
  • Billie Eilish wearing a Raimundo Langlois polo shirt and ERL sneakers on Saturday Night Live
    This Designer's Revelatory Polo Shirts Ushered In Billie Eilish's Prep Era
    • Style
  • Shirin Esione
    It’s A Wrap on Zalando’s Streetwear Tour—Last Call Munich
    • Street Style
    • sponsored
  • JJJJound's adidas Samba sneaker collaboration in white and black leather with a gum sole
    JJJJound's adidas Samba Is Exactly What You Expect
    • Sneakers
  • Best Sneakers 2023
    The Most Important Shoes of 2023 Didn't Even All Debut in 2023
    • Sneakers
  • TUMI | McClaren
    TUMI | McLaren Taps .idk. for an Unprecedented Last Lap of ‘The High Road’ Series
    • Design
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023