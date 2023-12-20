The Designer Whose Post-Y2K Fashion Ushered In Billie Eilish's Prep Era

Billie Eilish’s style hit peak Billie Eilish during her December 16 appearance on Saturday Night Live when she wore a fitted layered pink and blue polo shirt made by independent designer Raimundo Langlois. This is hardly the first time Eilish repped either a polo shirt or independent designer but her look at 30 Rock was the best of both worlds.

Langlois, a 25-year-old who’s modeled for the likes of COMME des GARÇONS and Rick Owens, oversees an eponymous clothing line that’s both preppy and sultry, like a Y2K Abercrombie & Fitch fever dream.

Langlois signature pieces include layered cargo shorts (so it looks like your plaid boxers are showing), wide-legged silk track pants, washed-out bootcut jeans, and lacy bra tops. Aughts-era mall brands but way more naked. Nothing wrong with that.

Eilish wore Langlois’ double-layered $320 pink and blue polo shirt, part of the collection currently available on Langlois' website. Most everything there is sold out, actually, thanks in large part to Eilish wearing the polo on the SNL stage, which she neatly paired with ERL's giant, glittery gold sneakers.

Eilish is famously supportive of young, indie designers. She’s worn special items from James Flemons and Duran Lantink, for instance, and once planned a collaboration with streetwear brand Siberia Hills, an early favorite.

This layered polo look from Langlois may just be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. The singer really made the oversized polo and jersey look her thing in the past but the Langlois co-sign reflects Eilish’s more refined approach to rocking the preppy mainstay.

She demonstrated this approach during the same SNL appearance, returning later in the show with more polos layered under a sweater vest. A couple days later, Eilish showed up on Fallon wearing yet another throwback prepster look: sweater-vest over t-shirt.

These dressed down (but up!) looks come after Eilish’s red carpet Jean Paul Gaultiuer skirt-suit moment earlier in the month, another sign that Eilish’s style is evolving in varied, beautiful ways.