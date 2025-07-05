Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
90 Years of Japanese Bagmaking Comes to Paris (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Porter Yoshida's 90th birthday wish? Bring its Japan-made bags to Paris.

The Japanese brand has launched a pop-up shop inside Paris' Words Sounds Colors & Shapes, a new concept store from the mind of designer Ramdane Touhami (he also makes solid hiking boots).

Shop Porter Yoshida & Co.

Set inside a massive tent, Porter's 90th anniversary installation includes the brand's finest, a.k.a. its Tanker bags. The anniversary Tanker collection offers pieces in the exclusive "Coyote" colorway. And it's all crafted from Porter's plant-based nylon material, essentially the same crisp and trusty fabric as before but better all around.

Porter Yoshida & Co.
"In collaboration with 'Toray Industries' and Ramdane Touhami, we have developed a plant-based nylon. We had a hard time recreating the strength and flexibility required for TANKER fabric. Not just any nylon would do," Kenichiro Matsubara, Porter's Global Brand Director, tells Highsnobiety.

The pop-up, which is open from June 24 to October 5, is more than a cool spot to score exclusive Porter gear. It's a tribute to its longstanding craftsmanship, which has brought fans thoughtful, practical handbags that actually look good for almost a century now. This is also the secret to its success.

Porter plans to continue doing what it does best, all in alignment with the vision of its late founder, Kichizo Yoshida.

"In accordance with the founder's will, we have continued to make bags in Japan, working with craftsmen," Matsubara says. "We are proud that we have been making our products for 90 years without relying on overseas production."

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
