Highsnobiety
How a Master of Minimalism Refines a Functional Backpack

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Margaret Howell x YOSHIDA & Co. is a coming together of two craft-obsessed forces, each equally unwavering in their drive for perfection. 

On the one side is a fashion brand that’s been mastering the art of minimalism since the ‘70s, patiently refining every detail of its plainly brilliant clothing. Margaret Howell isn’t only a maker of what Highsnobiety calls “good clothes,” but a respected elder statesman for all makers of good clothes.

Then there’s YOSHIDA & Co. The bagmaker has been in the business of hard-wearing, Japanese-made bags for 90 years. And it’s built a cult following in doing so. 

So, what happens when these two titans of craft come together? 

For their latest collaboration, Porter, one of YOSHIDA & Co.’s many diffusion lines, has its 2-way Backpack updated by Margaret Howell.

The 2-way backpack is already a versatile piece of design. Made to be worn as either a backpack or a tote, the military-inspired Porter bag comes equipped with a series of robust straps and convenient pockets. 

Margaret Howell doesn’t mess with this functional design. However, the brand does refine things slightly.

Dressed in all-black matte canvas, the bag’s webbing is thickened and its pocket count reduced. These are small touches, but the beauty of all things Margaret Howell lies in the details.

The 2Way bag is available now in Japan, where Howell has a considerable following, available from the retailer mix.Tokyo. Each bag costs ¥68,200 (around $460).

