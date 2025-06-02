Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
A 90-Year-Old Japanese Bagmaker Enters Cecilie Bahnsen's Floral Universe

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Yoshida & Co.
After almost a century of creating military-infused, hard-wearing nylon bags, Yoshida & Co. is spreading its wings. This year is the brand's 90th anniversary and it’s celebrating it with a series of firsts. 

The Japanese label kicked off its 90th birthday by launching its first collection made with plant-based nylon. Now, it's following that up through a debut collaboration with flower-obsessed Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen and its PORTER diffusion line.

Shop Cecilie Bahnsen
PORTER’s rugged three-layer nylon twill backpacks have been introduced to the world of Cecilie Bahnsen. So, brace yourself for an explosion of florals. 

Bahnsen’s floral whimsy is present across PORTER’s tiny crossbody bags, spacious tool bags, and capacious backpacks. Through a combination of quilted embroidered nylon, laser-cut motifs, and embossed patent appliqués, Bahnsen infuses every last inch of PORTER’s bags with flower power.

It’s arguably an excess of flowers, but what else would you expect from Bahnsen? The Danish designer’s many sneakers with Japanese sportswear label ASICS have been a hit thanks to similarly OTT touches and she’s fresh from turning The North Face's techy climbing gear into flowery dresses

This latest combination of Cecilie Bahnsen’s couture-inspired motifs with techy outdoorwear will be released on June 5 and available only at the PORTER flagship store, PORTER SHINJUKU, and Yoshida & Co.’s website

And this is only the second of Yoshida & Co.’s collections for its 90th anniversary. There’s likely more in store for the second half of the year.

