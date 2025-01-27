Inside PAF's Sweet Dreams of Techy Clarks & On Sneakers

Post Archive Faction's Fall/Winter 2025 collection is meant to be slept-on. Well, that's the vibe picked up with its latest show, at least.

The South Korean brand staged its FW25 presentation during Paris Fashion Week, where models snoozed away while fully clothed in the brand's gear. Relatable.

They eventually rose from their slumbers to walk the catwalk and better showcase the brand's luxe technical wears, like cargo-style pieces and pillowy puffers.

At the foot of the PAF beds, the label presented its solid footwear collection, which included more On Running sneaker collaborations. A couple of Cloudmonster and Cloundventure Peak models were in view, once again boasting those satisfying asymmetric lace systems and equally pleasing color schemes like black and a teal-ish blue.

On and PAF have a good thing going here after consistently selling out of their previous sneaker collaborations. And the minds look to continue to give the people what they want in the fall: more PAF x On.

But that's not all. PAF also officially revealed its Clarks Wallabee collaboration after founder Dongjoon Lim teased the project (amongst others) ahead of the FW25 presentation. The reimagined Wallabee appears in a tonal grey colorway and maintains much of the effortlessly smooth Wallabee look — until you get to the bottom.

The PAF x Clarks Wallabee features this new chunky sole, which was the perfect enough update for fans to go wild over.

PAF may be sleep for FW25, but one thing the brand's devoted supporters will never grow tired of new collabs from their faves.