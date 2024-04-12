Crocs' Chunky Boot Is More Stacked (& Snacked-Up) Than Ever

Thanks to Crocs and Pringles ' first-ever collaboration, the phrase "looking like a snack" just got a new meaning. After its many viral character clogs, Crocs is back in its silly bag with a tasty collaboration with the crunchy chip brand.

The star of the Pringle x Crocs pack is undoubtedly the collaborative Crush Boot. For starters, the chunky Crocs boot is dressed in a tonal beige hue like the savory chips. Pringles' stackable snack even makes a guest appearance on the speckled platformed sole, making the Croc stomper even more stacked than ever.

One of the most genius aspects of the Pringles x Crocs Crush boot is its holster, a first-time design feature for the Crocs boots. This unique addition allows fans to conveniently stash a small-sized Pringles can — or any other snack they may crave — making for a wearable interpretation of "anytime snacking," as Pringles and Crocs puts it.

Imagine: You can't get away for lunch during a busy work day or arrive at an event where light refreshments have been snapped up. Your stomach is about to start that animal-like growl until you remember: I've got a snack in my Crocs boots. Thank you, Pringles and Crocs.

The Pringles x Crocs fun doesn't stop at the boots. In addition to a slide sandal, Pringles and Crocs also offers up a Classic Clog in colorways inspired by popular Pringles flavors, such as the savory OG (red) and sour cream and onion (green).

Another neat feature of the Pringles' Crocs clog is the strap. Instead of Crocs' normal rubbery support, Pringles' shoes come with a strap shaped like the mustache seen on Pringles' mascot, Mr. P.

Pringles' famous face (and his mustache) also appear as Jibbitz charm options, ready to be plugged into the collaboration's footwear, which will drop on April 16 on Crocs' website.

They say "once you go Crocs, the fun don't stop," or however the Pringles slogan goes. Nonetheless, I think the former is fitting for this particularly playful and hunger-inducing linkup.