Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Crocs' Prettiest Clog Is the Best of Two "It" Shoes

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Crocs' latest drop has the brand back its girlcore bag. Girlies, meet the foam shoe label's Mary Jane clogs.

True to its name, the Crocs Classic Mary Jane clog offers a little bit of the red-hot formal shoe...and a lot of Crocs clog energy. Basically, it's two "it" shoes in one.

Designed by Crocs footwear designer Caroline Bowater, the Crocs Mary Jane clog naturally incorporates that familiar adjustable strap across the midfoot, causing the shoe to ooze with "girlishness."

Crocs throws in other chic details, like a decent-sized platform heel, between Crocs' famous comfort and breezy ventilation.

The label even offers its dainty Mary Jane clog in tonal pink, which is now available on Crocs' website for a cool $55. Black and cream options are also available for those favoring a quieter girlcore vibe.

Crocs already served us with a Mary Jane shoe previously, so technically this isn't the brand's first time hailing Mary (Jane). Recall the brand's Stomp Mary Jane, a thick-based Crocs-fied take on the childhood dress shoe.

There was also Crocs' Phaedra sandal, which embraced the Mary Jane style more unconventionally. Think eccentrically chunked-up with Crocs breathable holes.

Crocs has had its finger on the hyper-feminine pulse for a while now, honestly, evident in efforts such as its towering clog-heels and adorable Hello Kitty collaboration. And nothing screams "girl power" quite like bedazzled trail shoes and clogs by Simone Rocha.

And with these Mary Jane stompers? The girlcore force is strong with this one.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
