Crocs' Crazy "Duck Boot" Was Born to be Wild

Salehe Bembury's schedule is crazier than ever. After hitting PUMA's headquarters, the designer headed to Copenhagen to hand out free pairs of his upcoming New Balance 530 sneakers. And now, Mr. Bembury is back cooking up comfy (and crazy) shoes at Crocs. Whew.

In Bembury's hand, the Versace alum holds the Crocs Cypress boot, which looks like a Crocs duck-boot-slash-clog hybrid. With this one, we've got a mini animal kingdom.

As you can probably tell, Crocs' Cypress boot is a busy one. Up top, we have a canvas boot shaft with co-branded tongue and shoelaces. Then, the next level brings pure Crocs energy, resembling the ever-trusty clog with closed air holes.

Finally, the Crocs Cypress boot closes out with a mad sponge-level sole, similar to the bottoms of Bembury's buzzy Juniper sneaker.

It's unknown when the Crocs Cypress boot will drop (if ever). It's worth mentioning that Bembury tagged Toro y Moi in the Cypress' grand reveal on Instagram, suggesting the pairs could be customs for the musician. Lucky for him, if true.

But of course, we're still waiting on the official "yay" or "nay" from Bembury himself.

In the meantime, Bembury has several Crocs duties to check off his to-do list, including launching a new Juniper sneaker colorway. At the same time, the designer continues to unload more the polarizing collab that started it all, the famous Pollex clog.