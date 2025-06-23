Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Ralph Lauren Purple Label Offers No Surprises. Thank God

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style
Ralph Lauren / Andrea Galassi
1 / 10

Ralph Lauren Purple Label is the American fashion empire's most high-end line. And the clothes on display during its Spring 2026 presentation did everything (and then some) to deliver on that promise. 

In Milan, set against a backdrop of vintage cars, bronze Polo player statues, and piercing green palmettos, Purple Label presented a masterclass in warm-weather layering.

Titled "Voyager”, its Spring 2026 collection featured an array of luxurious, maritime-inspired ensembles, alongside all-cream Safari compositions of pleated pants, canvas utility vests, and light wool overcoats. (Don Draper called, he wants his Euro-summer wardrobe back.)

Elsewhere, there were scarves of silk, distressed leather pilot jackets, and ribbon-tie espadrilles, each of which, in how they were styled, provided welcome touches to break with the preppy uniformity at the core of this showing.

Eagle belt buckles and other bespoke accessories poke their heads out upon further investigation, stemming from Ralph Lauren's ongoing collaboration with silversmith Neil Zarama of the Chiricahua Apache Nation. 

As is custom for Purple Label — and anything Ralph Lauren, really — this was less about the novelty of individual goods and more about how to further improve on already near-perfect pieces. Nothing overtly new, no reinvention of wheels, just a simple, subtle reinterpretation of its well-established, suited-and-booted code of dress. Thank God.

Who else'd you trust so blindly to put together an outfit that you'd feel as dapper in at a Mediterranean beach wedding as you would at Happy Hour in downtown New York, or even just the office? Yup, didn't think so. 

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
