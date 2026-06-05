This Miu Miu-Coded Samba Is a Furry Delight

The adidas Samba isn't just a sneaker anymore; it’s a permanent fixture of the global uniform. But as the silhouette’s ubiquitous presence continues to dominate city streets, the German sportswear giant is finding increasingly tactile ways to keep the icon feeling fresh, as exemplified by the adidas Samba OG Pony Hair/Earth Strata.

Instead of relying on its traditional flat leather construction, the Three Stripes is elevating the indoor soccer staple by leaning heavily into rich, tactile textures.

This upcoming women's release swaps out the usual smooth panels for a premium Pony Hair upper wrapped in a deep Earth Strata brown. The addition of the shaggy fabric gives the 1949-born classic an entirely new dimension, transforming a sporty archival favorite into a statement piece.

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To balance out the earthy, organic tones of the base, adidas introduces sharp hits of baby blue across the Three Stripes branding and lining. Brown and baby blue has long been a failsafe color combination in fashion, offering a sophisticated contrast where the warmth of the chocolate tones perfectly anchors the coolness of the pastel hue.

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The most notable contemporary detail, however, is the inclusion of double laces. It’s a design language that has become a recurring theme in sneaker culture, largely originating with the highly influential Miu Miu x New Balance collaborations that sparked a massive wave of DIY ribboning and stacked lacing across the industry.

Sitting atop a traditional semi-translucent dark gum rubber outsole, the shoe masterfully bridges the gap between retro athletic heritage and features that encapsulate the sneaker zeitgeist.

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