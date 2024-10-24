Swanky Suede Refreshes for Most Classic Sneakers in Reebok's Arsenal
Don't call it a comeback, but Reebok's classics are coming back in the best way. There are a few Reeboks that never truly went away, like the iconic Club C. But the tennis classic is more stylish than ever before, thanks to a new suede spin from Reebok's top-tier LTD line.
Reebok's premium pillar is not just a place where its high-fashion collaborations with noir kei ninomiya and Hed Mayer come to life. It's also where the brand's most timeless sneakers come for modern-day transformations.
That brings me to the suede Reebok Club C LTD. Semi-fuzzy suede completely swallows up Reebok's low-top sneaker, resulting in this incredibly smooth take on the model.
What's more, Reebok LTD has infused the Club C with some added plush padding for an even comfier ride. Plus, the LTD Club C also features this interesting new extended sole, complete with an eye-catching ridged bumper on the front, which adds a structural element to the sneaker.
Finally, Reebok LTD bathes the suave Club C sneaker in stunning colorways, including purple, green, black, and cream. Some are now up for grabs at Reebok and select retailers as we speak.
Although long-admired for its effortlessly lowkey look, the Reebok Club C continues to prove that it looks good in just about any outfit.
A distressed look? Check. Ramen-flavored makeover? Absolutely. A classic suede upgrade? Easy money, if you ask me.