Swanky Suede Refreshes for Most Classic Sneakers in Reebok's Arsenal

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Don't call it a comeback, but Reebok's classics are coming back in the best way. There are a few Reeboks that never truly went away, like the iconic Club C. But the tennis classic is more stylish than ever before, thanks to a new suede spin from Reebok's top-tier LTD line.

Reebok's premium pillar is not just a place where its high-fashion collaborations with noir kei ninomiya and Hed Mayer come to life. It's also where the brand's most timeless sneakers come for modern-day transformations.

That brings me to the suede Reebok Club C LTD. Semi-fuzzy suede completely swallows up Reebok's low-top sneaker, resulting in this incredibly smooth take on the model.

What's more, Reebok LTD has infused the Club C with some added plush padding for an even comfier ride. Plus, the LTD Club C also features this interesting new extended sole, complete with an eye-catching ridged bumper on the front, which adds a structural element to the sneaker.

Finally, Reebok LTD bathes the suave Club C sneaker in stunning colorways, including purple, green, black, and cream. Some are now up for grabs at Reebok and select retailers as we speak.

Although long-admired for its effortlessly lowkey look, the Reebok Club C continues to prove that it looks good in just about any outfit.

A distressed look? Check. Ramen-flavored makeover? Absolutely. A classic suede upgrade? Easy money, if you ask me.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
