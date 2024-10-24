Swanky Suede Refreshes for Most Classic Sneakers in Reebok's Arsenal

Don't call it a comeback, but Reebok's classics are coming back in the best way. There are a few Reeboks that never truly went away, like the iconic Club C. But the tennis classic is more stylish than ever before, thanks to a new suede spin from Reebok's top-tier LTD line.

Reebok's premium pillar is not just a place where its high-fashion collaborations with noir kei ninomiya and Hed Mayer come to life. It's also where the brand's most timeless sneakers come for modern-day transformations.

That brings me to the suede Reebok Club C LTD. Semi-fuzzy suede completely swallows up Reebok's low-top sneaker, resulting in this incredibly smooth take on the model.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

What's more, Reebok LTD has infused the Club C with some added plush padding for an even comfier ride. Plus, the LTD Club C also features this interesting new extended sole, complete with an eye-catching ridged bumper on the front, which adds a structural element to the sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Finally, Reebok LTD bathes the suave Club C sneaker in stunning colorways, including purple, green, black, and cream. Some are now up for grabs at Reebok and select retailers as we speak.

Although long-admired for its effortlessly lowkey look, the Reebok Club C continues to prove that it looks good in just about any outfit.

A distressed look? Check. Ramen-flavored makeover? Absolutely. A classic suede upgrade? Easy money, if you ask me.