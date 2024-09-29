noir kei ninomiya's Reeboks Are Perfectly Pearly & Pumped

Following up on its Fall/Winter 2024 collaboration, which debuted in March, noir kei ninomiya has teamed up with Reebok once again to put a girly spin on its classic shoes.

Last season, the Japanese label sent several decorated Reebok Instapump Fury sneakers down the runway. Some heeled sneakers were heavily embellished with air Pump florals, while others wore calmer flowery arrangements atop fine lace uppers.

noir kei ninomiya's Spring/Summer 2025 presentation included a fresh batch of generously decorated Reeboks, which paired perfectly with the collection's huge floral dresses.

Like the clothes, noir kei ninomiya's Reebok shoes came in black and red variations — and were pumped with drama.

Creative director Kei Ninomiya again took on Reebok's Instapump model for the SS25 collab. Strings of white pearls and metal studs adorned the Instapump's sleek uppers, adding a delicate touch and some edginess to the chunky model.

Pearls and studs might be a new vibe for the noir kei ninomiya x Reebok collab, but the jeweled sneaker trend has been gaining traction in the footwear world for some time now.

Between Simone Rocha's bedazzled Crocs and Tasaki's pearly ASICS sneakers, fashion labels continue to prove that pearls are not just for the girls but also for their shoes. The Rei Kawakubo protégé keeps the bejeweled sneaker wave rolling with his own pumped-up and pearled-out Reeboks.

noir kei ninomiya's FW24 Reeboks recently dropped at retailers, arriving on schedule for the fall season. So, it's safe to assume that the brand's SS25 collab will stomp in sometime during the spring.

Sure, it's a long wait. But hey, pearl-fection takes time.