Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

noir kei ninomiya's Reeboks Are Perfectly Pearly & Pumped

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Following up on its Fall/Winter 2024 collaboration, which debuted in March, noir kei ninomiya has teamed up with Reebok once again to put a girly spin on its classic shoes.

Last season, the Japanese label sent several decorated Reebok Instapump Fury sneakers down the runway. Some heeled sneakers were heavily embellished with air Pump florals, while others wore calmer flowery arrangements atop fine lace uppers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

noir kei ninomiya's Spring/Summer 2025 presentation included a fresh batch of generously decorated Reeboks, which paired perfectly with the collection's huge floral dresses.

Shop noir kei ninomiya x Reebok Instapump Fury

Like the clothes, noir kei ninomiya's Reebok shoes came in black and red variations — and were pumped with drama.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Creative director Kei Ninomiya again took on Reebok's Instapump model for the SS25 collab. Strings of white pearls and metal studs adorned the Instapump's sleek uppers, adding a delicate touch and some edginess to the chunky model.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Pearls and studs might be a new vibe for the noir kei ninomiya x Reebok collab, but the jeweled sneaker trend has been gaining traction in the footwear world for some time now.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Between Simone Rocha's bedazzled Crocs and Tasaki's pearly ASICS sneakers, fashion labels continue to prove that pearls are not just for the girls but also for their shoes. The Rei Kawakubo protégé keeps the bejeweled sneaker wave rolling with his own pumped-up and pearled-out Reeboks.

noir kei ninomiya's FW24 Reeboks recently dropped at retailers, arriving on schedule for the fall season. So, it's safe to assume that the brand's SS25 collab will stomp in sometime during the spring.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Sure, it's a long wait. But hey, pearl-fection takes time.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

asicsGEL-VENTURE 6 SHIELD Graphite Grey/Truffle Grey
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
DickiesDuck High Pile Fleece Lined Chore Jacket Dark Brown
$165.00
Available in:
SMLXLXXL
Fucking AwesomeSpider Skully Beanie Black
$60.00
Available in:
One size
Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Packer's Techy Reebok Dad Shoe Is Literally Perfect
    • Sneakers
  • Reebok's Perfectly Chunky Sneaker Is for Stylish Dads
    • Sneakers
  • Angel Reese Made Sure Her Reebok Collab Was "Stylish & Fierce"
    • Style
  • Reebok's Classic Sneakers Are Perfect. White Mountaineering Made Them Better
    • Sneakers
  • Botter's Genius Reebok Line Is For the Youth (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Telfar's First Leather Tote Comes For Luxury's Bag
    • Style
  • Kartik Research Brings Ancient Indian Handicraft to Baracuta (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • noir kei ninomiya's Reeboks Are Perfectly Pearly & Pumped
    • Sneakers
  • Celine Summer 2025 Belongs to the Girls
    • Style
  • Enter Valentino's Alessandro Michele-fication
    • Style
  • Giddy Up! Nike's Beloved Dunk Has Gone Tasteful Cowboy
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now