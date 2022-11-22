Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
atmos, You Got a Little Ramen on Your Club Cs

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Brand: atmos x Baby Star x Reebok

Model: Club C

Release Date: November 26

Price: 14,300 yen (approx. $101)

Buy: atmos Tokyo's website

Editor’s Notes: After turning its ASICS into a dinner special, atmos links back up with Reebok and Japanese snack brand Baby Star for another food-focused shoe collaboration.

For their second collaboration, the three-way issues a Club C sneaker inspired by Baby Star's popular treat, instant ramen snacks that requires zero preparation (literally, pop open the bag and munch on the ramen).

The collaboration Club C is a sequel to the three's 2022 Classic Leather linkup, which also materialized as an ode to the crunchy, snack-able noodles.

Unlike the Classic Leather, atmos, Baby Star, and Reebok's Club Cs go all in on the ramen vibes this go-around, as a print of Baby Star's ramen snack seizes the shoe's upper and insole.

Meanwhile, "Ramen" takes the place of Reebok's branded side panel on the upper — a detail that also appeared in the collab's 2022 shoes.

As if Baby Star's presence wasn't already abundantly clear, the Japanese food brand's signatures, like its logo and recognized characters, pop up on the heel.

atmos
1 / 7

Food is heavy on fashion's mind as we've been hit with quite a few drops relating to tasty eats, including Saucony's deep-friend trainers, another batch of Puppets and Puppets cookie bags, and last but not least, Collina Strada's broccoli bags.

Now with atmos' ramen Club C sneakers on the way, the industry continues to live up to its foodie status.

*Disclaimer: The products mentioned in this article are not to be consumed.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
