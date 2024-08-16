Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Leave It to MUJI & Reebok to Make the Ultimate Minimalist Sneaker

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers

MUJI makes minimalist daily essentials. Reebok makes the ultimate daily driver sneaker. MUJI x Reebok couldn't possibly make any more sense.

As such, the MUJI x Reebok Club C 85 shoe something you probably could've pictured exactly without ever seeing a photo.

Yep, MUJI's Reebok Club C is, of course, extra simple and streamlined. Two minimalist monochrome colorways, lightweight leather upper and zero branding in the shoe's little window. The sole is a little flatter than the typical Reebok Club C 85 as well, free from the typical Reebok branding.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

All pretty subtle stuff that adds up to a miraculously minimalist sneaker. The only truly overt addition is a pull tab on the sneaker's heel for easy access.

1 / 1
MUJI

It's so simple that you almost wonder if MUJI could've produced the sneaker itself.

Of course, it's based on a timeless Reebok court shoe, so the result likely wouldn't have been quite so sporty.

MUJI, the Japanese fast-casual all-inclusive lifestyle store, does have a pretty banger shoe selection. Its footwear offering range from the slick sneaker-sandal it released this past summer to the classic flat-soled water-resistant canvas shoes only rarely issued in colors more complex than all-white or black.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To be fair, the ultra-simple Reebok sneaker is a pretty common trope as far as Japanese retailers are concerned.

UNITED ARROWS similarly stripped the branding from Reebok's Club C last year, for instance, while indie boutique 1LDK opted for a JJJJound-style logo swap, otherwise barely touching the shoe's design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Only last month, Ron Herman Japan released a radically simple black suede Reebok.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Compare to the more adventurous in-line Reebok offerings, from NASA collaborations to reborn basketball shoes and you really see a stark separation from what the sportswear brand is turning out and what these stores wanna sell.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Not that I'm complaining, mind you. Either way, it's good stuff.

Especially that MUJI didn't merely render a Reebok shoe in a single colorway but added subtle upgrades to humbly upgrade the shoe: That's the MUJI touch.

Expect the shoes to sell with the quickness when they release on August 26 at MUJI's website and Japanese stores.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

AdidasSamba OG W White/Maroon
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Highsnobiety HS05Alpaca Abstract Sweater Vest Beige/Brown
$185.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Porte-Cartes Cuerda Black
$165.00
Available in:
One size
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Reebok Unearthed an Minimalist '80s Basketball Sneaker Gem
    • Sneakers
  • The Ultimate Buyer's Guide to Maison Margiela Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • Hartcopy Doesn’t Only Report on Great Sneakers, It Makes Them
    • Sneakers
  • Reebok's Classic Sneakers Are Perfect. White Mountaineering Made Them Better
    • Sneakers
  • How Reebok Europe and Mental Athletic Made a Running Utopia
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
What To Read Next
  • No One Wears A$AP Rocky's Ferrari-Tier PUMA Clothes Better Than A$AP Rocky
    • Style
  • From the podium to the Pompidou, Nike dominates the Paris Games
    • Culture
    • sponsored
  • New Balance's Dad Shoes Went Full Sporty Mary Jane
    • Sneakers
  • Rihanna Is Officially (& Literally) a J'adore Star
    • Beauty
  • When Did Celebrities' Chefs Become Celebrity Chefs?
    • Culture
  • Leave It to MUJI & Reebok to Make the Ultimate Minimalist Sneaker
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now