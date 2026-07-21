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It Took a British Design Icon to Make Black Docs Better

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Margaret Howell, or as we prefer to call her, the patron saint of patient clothing, has cooked up a rather classy Dr. Martens shoe through her workwear-focused MHL diffusion line. No surprises there, since Howell is famed for her good taste. But the inspiration behind the design is a little unexpected.

MHL’s new $460 Dr. Martens, made in England using chrome-free leather from a Leeds-based tannery and available online, renovate the classic 1461 derby as a badass blacked-out work shoe. The result looks a lot like the service shoes worn by postal workers, and it’s not just Margaret Howell who's noticed the appeal of this sorta shoe.

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A decade into their partnership, Supreme and Dr. Martens also turned their focus onto postal workers for a clean leather Spring/Summer 2026 shoe while Red Wing recently began remixing its 1950s postal shoes in earnest. This is postal worker’s footwear finally getting the recognition it deserves. 

For MHL’s part, the brand dressed its postal-adjacent shoe in black or brown grained oil leather with black stitching around the sole replacing the classic yellow DM’s decoration. The tonal stitching makes them less recognizable as Dr. Martens and more of a fit for MHL’s classic oeuvre.

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As we learnt when we recently spoke with Howell, the designer's goal is seemingly simple. She describes her process as “loosening up traditional things,“ and “just making them more contemporary,” which also feels like a worthy description of her take on a Docs classic.

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Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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