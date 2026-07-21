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adidas’ Strappy Mary Jane Sneaker Has Never Looked Cuter

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas Tokyo Mary Jane just got its cutest update yet.

The sportswear brand has covered the latest Tokyo MJ in these tiny satin bows, adding a touch of cuteness to the ballet-coded design.

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Other than a few reptilian drops, the Tokyo MJ has mostly appeared in simple color options, which have made them great for everyday wear. The latest pair offers a classic beige suede setup, coupled with black leather Stripes and the signature elastic straps.

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adidas doesn't go crazy with the bows, either, making sure to not take away from the slimmed-out, strapped-up look. The update just makes it extra cutesy.

The new adidas Tokyo MJ sneaker doesn't have a release date just yet. But with official images already out, we could see them release on adidas' website before the year is out. Hopefully.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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