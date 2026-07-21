adidas’ Strappy Mary Jane Sneaker Has Never Looked Cuter

adidas Tokyo Mary Jane just got its cutest update yet.

The sportswear brand has covered the latest Tokyo MJ in these tiny satin bows, adding a touch of cuteness to the ballet-coded design.

Other than a few reptilian drops, the Tokyo MJ has mostly appeared in simple color options, which have made them great for everyday wear. The latest pair offers a classic beige suede setup, coupled with black leather Stripes and the signature elastic straps.

adidas doesn't go crazy with the bows, either, making sure to not take away from the slimmed-out, strapped-up look. The update just makes it extra cutesy.

adidas

The new adidas Tokyo MJ sneaker doesn't have a release date just yet. But with official images already out, we could see them release on adidas' website before the year is out. Hopefully.

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