Ever See a Sci-Fi Watch in a Bespoke Suit?

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

Ressence has always made watches that feel more like design objects than machines. But the new Type 9 ARM, a limited collaboration with The Armoury, adds something softer.

It doesn’t just borrow from the world of tailoring, it speaks the same language.

The 39mm case is compact, crownless, and polished like an heirloom brooch. Its salmon-toned, sandblasted dial glows with warmth, a quiet nod to salmon colored dials' prestigious reign in the dress watch canon (think Patek Philippe).

It’s paired with a suede strap that feels more like draped wool than leather.

That texture matters. This watch wears like a Drake’s blazer lapel that hits just right or S.S. Daley trousers falling with perfect ease, it’s precise without being stiff and minimal without being cold.

Ressence
It also lands because The Armoury and Ressence share something rare, restraint. 

Mark Cho, The Armoury’s co-founder and a longtime watch collector, knows the value of timeless design. This collaboration feels like an extension of that taste, subtle, intentional, and meant to be lived in.

Where fellow watchmakers Richard Mille and Vanguart go full sci-fi, Ressence pulls back.

The entire watch is in a perpetual state of motion, orbiting discs replace traditional watch hands, creating a dance of time that feels both modern and magical, while also being a solid conversation starter. It’s futurism with warmth, framed in a tailored context that we understand. 

For too long, dress watches have felt stuck in tradition, with the occasional Reverso or Tank doing all the heavy lifting. The Type 9 ARM offers something fresher, a reminder that taste evolves. 

That the future of watch elegance might just be crownless, salmon-hued, and wrapped in suede and a UFO-shaped body. 

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
