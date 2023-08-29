Sign up to never miss a drop
For Drake's, Fall Is All About the Layers

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Drake’s latest lookbook is landing at just the right time: when summer is transitioning, in the UK at least, towards fall.

Thing is, the start of fall isn’t real fall. It’s still warm and most of the time you’re still good to wear shorts. Honestly, it’s a strange time of the year, when it comes to clothes anyway.

Luckily, the aforementioned offering from Drake’s, the London-based menswear label known for its casual suiting, is aptly titled The Transitional Lookbook and is all about dressing appropriately during these moments of seasonal transition.

That means plenty of texture and earthy tones styled with classic outerwear and, most certainly, a lot of layers. It is, in my opinion anyway, the most delicious sartorial recipe.

Blazers are realized in soft Italian flannel and Houndstooth tweed, Perennial Oxford shirting and Shetland jumpers arrive alongside five-button cardigans made from Tuscan Casentino wool.

The highlight of the collection is a reversible tweed-cotton raglan mac that sits atop Drake's signature rugby shirts, which have been reworked in a luxuriously-weighted Merino wool.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: there’s more to Drake’s than suits and its latest lookbook is yet another exemplary example of that.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
