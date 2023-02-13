Rihanna Is Expecting Again!

Leave it to Rihanna to turn her big return to the stage into a baby reveal.

During her coveted Super Bowl performance, the bag gal revealed a Loewe-cladded baby bump, announcing her second pregnancy to the world and making history in the same breath (she's officially the first pregnant woman to perform at the Halftime Show).

Congratulations again to the fly parents — that's A$AP Rocky and Rihanna — on their second bundle of joy! The angel is already an icon.

Following a viral reveal and revolutionary maternity style, the couple welcomed their first son in May last year (he's a Taurus!).

The couple later revealed the first baby photos (and a TikTok) of their adorable firstborn, who not only favors both his parents but seems to have already inherited their drip.

I pray Fenty Kids finally comes to fruition, so we can see a well-deserved siblings slay in their mom's designs. I can see it now.

While Rihanna and A$AP have yet to announce the news themselves (another internet-breaking shoot in the works, perhaps?), reps from the Fenty Beauty CEO's team confirmed to an outlet that she's indeed expecting.

There's no word on the gender of Rihanna's second child, but I wouldn't be surprised if the internet tries to unravel the mystery of the baby's anatomy again.

Nonetheless, buckle up, fans. We're in for another three trimesters of iconic bump-first style moments.