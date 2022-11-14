EXCLUSIVE: The Traveler of Tomorrow Wears adidas x RIMOWA Today

What do adidas and RIMOWA have in common? Well, they're both based in Germany, for one. But I'm talking bigger. Think about it: adidas and RIMOWA are the brands you turn to when you're on the move, whether strolling around town or jetsetting across the globe.

So it only makes sense that adidas and RIMOWA would eventually collaborate on something. It feels like it's been a long time coming, really.

Highsnobiety got exclusive access to adidas and RIMOWA's collaborative drop before it goes live on adidas and RIMOWA's respective websites and certain stores November 17, to get a feel for what makes this stuff make so much sense.

The two-piece collaboration comprises a pair of sneakers and a travel case (duh). The concepts are familiar but the twist is that each item is designed for new adventures.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There's the adidas x RIMOWA NMD_BACKPACK ($1,500) to start, a groundbreaking proposition for both companies.

For adidas, this represents perhaps its toughest travel accessory ever. For RIMOWA, this is brand new trail to blaze: though the LVMH-owned luggage label has been around since the 19th century, it has never before designed a backpack.

Believe it or not, this is unfamiliar terrain for RIMOWA but its first stab at the humble backpack is proof that a skilled manufacturer can ace any challenge with ease.

RIMOWA 1 / 2

"For RIMOWA, creating this backpack was a way to challenge ourselves to apply the expertise and craftsmanship we use to create our suitcases in a completely new format: a hard sided bag," Emelie De Vitis, RIMOWA CMO, told Highsnobiety.

"The ergonomic aspect and touchpoints are totally different from RIMOWA’s Classic suitcases. Weight distribution varies from suitcase to backpack, as well as contact comfort. However, there is no difference when it comes to our usual product development thought process where we begin by asking: what will the customer need this bag for? What are the usages that they will want to make of it?"

RIMOWA

The adidas x RIMOWA backpack is a little weighty, yes, but that's the price for toughness. And I mean tough: it's like wearing a safe on your back. Your belongings couldn't possibly be more secure. And your posture won't ever be better!

RIMOWA's signature aluminum shell is rear-cushioned by adidas BOOST foam, making this a proper cross-pollination of ideas like any good collab ought to do. Similarly, the rope-like handle recalls shoelaces (more in its shape than its scale, obviously).

The trek motif carries over to an attached carabiner and padded shoulder straps that allow for easy adjustment as needs demand.

Highsnobiety 1 / 5

The matching adidas x RIMOWA NMD_S1 sneaker sports a shade of tan similar to the hue that wraps the backpack, imparting an air of earthy utilitarianism.

You've got the usual Primeknit uppers, BOOST midsole, and grippy rubber outsole, with a couple RIMOWA-themed touches here and there. For instance, the panels that jut from the midsole are printed with the coordinates of each company's German headquarters.

RIMOWA 1 / 9

This is only the start of a beautiful friendship, I hope. There's a lot of meat on that stylish travel bone and no one's better suited to own that space than adidas or RIMOWA.

"Everything RIMOWA does is bolstered by its German heritage," De Vitis said. "This is one of our tenets and something that we share with adidas. This collaboration happened very organically as a way for both brands to push the boundaries of German design and engineering."