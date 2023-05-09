Rowing Blazers & Seiko Just Don't Miss

In the varied world of watches, few clothing brands have achieved success close to that of Rowing Blazers. Of course, not every brand is afforded the opportunity to put its unique spin on a world-renowned line-up of timepieces; even fewer have done so with Rowing Blazers' merits.

Following a highly successful second outing alongside Seiko, Rowing Blazers has tapped back into the intricate inner workings of watches to deliver a threequel – one that, it could be argued, is their strongest offering yet.

When a brand whose expertise lays in clothing sets its sights on watches, there's no expectation of the reinvention of the wheel. Watchmaking is an incredibly intricate art requiring a depth of knowledge, thus tupping the weight of such team-ups in the favor of the watchmakers themselves.

Rowing Blazers

That doesn't mean any collaborative efforts should go underestimated, however, as Rowing Blazers has proven with clinical execution, time and time again.

It was only recently that it crossed paths with Tudor for a luxe friends and family offering; given the high level of exclusivity surrounding the project, however; the imminent arrival of a third Seiko offering is perfect.

Maintaining proximity to the reworkings that made the most recent Seiko collaboration such an immediate success, this upcoming four-piece utilizes the Sports Diver watch as its base, with each of the four options reworking the face's color.

Whereas the last release boasted green, blue, black, and orange, the new line-up, available online on May 10, features pink, purple, white, and yellow.