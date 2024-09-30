Nike's '70s Basketball Shoe Is a Total Hiking Bro Now

Who said gorpcore was dead? Nike says otherwise. The sportswear label is currently transforming some of its sought-after sneakers, including the forever-classic Blazer Mid, into outdoor-worthy beasts.

Over the summer, we got introduced to a hiking-esque version of the Blazer Mid, dubbed the Nike Blazer Mid Roam.

The Nike Blazer Mid Roam joined the Zoom Vomero in gorpcore-fication, taking the iconic slim, high-top sneaker and giving it a nice chunky, outdoorsy makeover.

The Nike Blazer Mid Roam sneaker maintains much of the OG Blazer's look, now capped off with this really stocky, rugged sole. The outsole even features some zig-zagging grooves, which look ready to grip whatever terrain comes in contact with it.

The Nike Zoom Vomero Roam looked to deliver a protective techy construction, while the Blazer Mid Roam features stylish leather for its uppers. But who knows? Knowing Nike's way around innovative technologies, those leather uppers could be very weatherproof.

It wouldn't be the first time Nike has introduced a weather-ready version of the Blazer. The brand released a few Blazers through its ACG (All Conditions Gear) line previously, equipped with boot-style arrangements and a suede build that looked too nice for the outdoors.

But if we've learned anything from the gorcore trend, it's that looking good while surviving the outdoors is indeed doable.

Nike has already prepared a few colorways for the Blazer Mid Roam, some of which have been compared to efforts by luxury brands like Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen. However, theirs don't come with tiny Swooshes and plenty of basketball history.

Nike's Blazer Roam Mid sneaker is expected to land around the holidays, which is a perfect time to release them.

Let's see how the Blazer boots hold up against the winter weather.