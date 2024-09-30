Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's '70s Basketball Shoe Is a Total Hiking Bro Now

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Who said gorpcore was dead? Nike says otherwise. The sportswear label is currently transforming some of its sought-after sneakers, including the forever-classic Blazer Mid, into outdoor-worthy beasts.

Over the summer, we got introduced to a hiking-esque version of the Blazer Mid, dubbed the Nike Blazer Mid Roam.

Shop Nike Blazer Mid

The Nike Blazer Mid Roam joined the Zoom Vomero in gorpcore-fication, taking the iconic slim, high-top sneaker and giving it a nice chunky, outdoorsy makeover.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Nike Blazer Mid Roam sneaker maintains much of the OG Blazer's look, now capped off with this really stocky, rugged sole. The outsole even features some zig-zagging grooves, which look ready to grip whatever terrain comes in contact with it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The Nike Zoom Vomero Roam looked to deliver a protective techy construction, while the Blazer Mid Roam features stylish leather for its uppers. But who knows? Knowing Nike's way around innovative technologies, those leather uppers could be very weatherproof.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It wouldn't be the first time Nike has introduced a weather-ready version of the Blazer. The brand released a few Blazers through its ACG (All Conditions Gear) line previously, equipped with boot-style arrangements and a suede build that looked too nice for the outdoors.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But if we've learned anything from the gorcore trend, it's that looking good while surviving the outdoors is indeed doable.

Nike has already prepared a few colorways for the Blazer Mid Roam, some of which have been compared to efforts by luxury brands like Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen. However, theirs don't come with tiny Swooshes and plenty of basketball history.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Nike's Blazer Roam Mid sneaker is expected to land around the holidays, which is a perfect time to release them.

Let's see how the Blazer boots hold up against the winter weather.

Shop Nike Sneakers Here

Shop More
NikeZoom Vomero 5 Dusted Clay/Earth-Platinum Violet
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite Light Orewood Brown/White
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeP-6000 Hemp/Sanddrift-Phantom
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Hiking-Worthy Dad Shoe Just Keeps on Coming
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Beefed-Up Blazer Shoes Are Ready to Blaze the Trails
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Trusty Dad Shoe Has New Beautifully Rugged Energy
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Dadcore Running Shoe Just Got More Stunning
    • Sneakers
  • Team USA's Basketball Shoes Are Gold Medal Worthy
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Audemars Piguet x Keinemusik Are Redefining the Art of Time
    • Watches
  • Caroline Hu's New adidas Sneakers Are Hardcore Girlcore
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's '70s Basketball Shoe Is a Total Hiking Bro Now
    • Sneakers
  • The Next Big LOEWE Bag Is Garden-Fresh
    • Style
  • Birkenstock's Latest Drop Isn't a Sandal — It's Skincare
    • Beauty
  • The Ultra-Elderly Raf Simons-Approved adidas Dad Shoe Is Finally Back
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now