Nike's Beefed-Up Blazer Shoes Are Ready to Blaze the Trails

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike is full steam ahead with its hiking-worthy hybrids. Earlier this week, we met the brand's Vomero Roam, the trusty dad shoe gone full gorpcore mode. Next up, Nike's timeless Blazer sneaker embraces outdoor and somewhat luxurious energy.

Nike's Blazer Mid Roam takes the classic 70s shoe for a wild ride. In other words, Nike reworked the retro Blazer into a beefy hiking-style boot.

Like those outdoorsy Vomeros, Nike's Blazer Mid Roam features a super-stacked sole packed with plenty of tread and stroked in a contrasting paint color.

With the two-toned design, Nike's Blazer boot reminds me of Alexander McQueen's dual-colored Tread Slick boots — or even Bottega Veneta's imitable Tire steppers.

However, the luxury brand efforts don't have the spirit of Nike's old-school basketball shoes that are now Nike's most beloved lifestyle sneakers.

Indeed, there are still remnants of the Nike Blazer within the trekking-worthy hybrid. Most notably, the buttery upper maintains the model's slender, high-rise shape. Oh, and that vintage-style Nike branding lands in its normal spot on the heel.

The OG sneaker's famously big Swoosh is now bite-sized, shrunken to allow the big chunky sole to be the main star, I'd assume.

Nike plans to give its redesigned Blazer a pretty sizable holiday debut. So far, the shoes have been spied in four colorways, including olive green, white, black, and black/blue.

With Nike giving two classics the trail runner aesthetic, I wonder if the Swoosh has a third model waiting to unleash its wild side. After all, three trails-y Nikes are the charm...or however the saying goes.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
