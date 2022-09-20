Saint Laurent Turned UGG Boots Into Bags

Brand: Saint Laurent

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Online at Saint Laurent's website

Editor's Notes: Saint Laurent's new bags give us all the warm and fuzzy feels. The luxury maison has remade some of its most popular accessories in plush shearling, all the better to keep your belongings toasty this winter.

Saint Laurent 1 / 3

The Sac de Jour, a top-handled carry-all, is constructed of chestnut brown suede topped off with furry trim. The Gaby Satchel, Gaby Mini Satchel, and 5 à 7 Hobo are rendered similarly (UGG boots, anyone?).

Adding extra texture to the range, fleece paneling is used to create geometric patterns on the Jamie Giant, Jamie Medium, and College Medium.

Saint Laurent 1 / 2

Saint Laurent has been on a tear recently, staging a runway show of epic proportions in Marrakech and launching a podcast called Smoking (a very YSL move). And don't forget the label's giant Icare shopper, spotted on the shoulder of every A-list celebrity, Angelina Jolie and BLACKPINK's Rosé included.

This winter, you'll be slipping more than your feet into shearling — Saint Laurent's winter-ready bags offer your iPhone and wallet UGG boots of their own.