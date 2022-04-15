Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Saint Laurent's New Podcast Is Called 'Smoking,' Obviously

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Saint Laurent, France's slinkiest and sexiest fashion house, launched a podcast called Smoking, and it's basically performance art.

Each week, a new guest will enter a "secret, smoky room within the Saint Laurent Rive Droite store in Paris" for no-holds-barred conversation. "The subdued lighting allows the guests to be completely uninhibited and open during their intimate exchanges as they broach every subject, even the most controversial, simultaneously reflecting the DNA of Saint Laurent," a press release elaborated.

Moody, sexy, and cerebral, it's a quintessentially French concept for a podcast.

For the first installment of Smoking, New Wave actor Catherine Deneuve sits down with journalist Pascale Clark for a chat about her path to cinema stardom, navigating her status as a sex symbol, and her reservations about the feminist movement (thoughts on the #MeToo movement not included).

Future guests include actor and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg, controversial director Gaspar Noé, '90s supermodel Laetitia Casta, and queer cinema star Félix Maritaud.

Building anticipation for future installments of the podcast, a press release specifies that they will "discuss several subjects in complete transparency, without restriction."

With Smoking, Saint Laurent manages to capture its perpetually provocative brand image in an unexpected way. So close your eyes, open your ears, and maybe light up an incense stick or two.

Alexandra Pauly
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty Editor
