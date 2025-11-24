Saint Laurent’s First-Ever Advent Calendar Is a $4,500 Record Collection

Saint Laurent already sells everything you could need for a swaggy soundsytem. Through its Rive Droite line of high-end and oft-collaborative lifestyle products, it’s created collaborative Saint Laurent headphones, multiple Saint Laurent turntables, and various Saint Laurent speakers. There is even a Saint Laurent guitar for actually making the music.

And what do you play on all this exorbitant hi-equipment? Vinyl Saint Laurent records, of course, like the ones included in the French fashion house’s $4,500 advent calendar.

There’s not a chocolate in sight on Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite advent calendar, its first stab at the festive staple. Instead, on each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas, there’s a new vinyl record to be discovered.

Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello curated the albums in the calendar, which is less a calendar than an all-black record case with the label’s branding stamped across the front. Inside, it’s anyone’s guess as to what the designer has picked, but his well-reported friendship and love for musicians like Daft Punk and SebastiAn — with whom Saint Laurent has already released vinyl records — provides a likely hint.

But there’s more. As well as getting 24 new vinyl records, the advent calendar also has vouchers for exclusive Saint Laurent Rive Droite gifts, from a camera to a baseball cap. Now that's a gift that keeps on giving.

For a terribly musical brand like Saint Laurent, it's fitting that its first advent calendar would essentially be a readymade record collection. It's also a testament to the company's broad purview.

Since joining Saint Laurent in 2016, Anthony Vaccarello has created a world far more expansive than just kinky thigh-high boots and sharp broad-shouldered suits. The designer has quietly built a vast ecosystem that includes bookshops where every publication is handpicked by Vaccarello, furniture with design legends, and a production company churning out critically acclaimed films. Culture is really taking notice, too, as Saint Laurent was just named the world’s hottest brand by the Lyst Index for the first time with its wrinkly loafers claiming a separate top product spot.

Perhaps next quarter, its four-figure collection of vinyl records?

