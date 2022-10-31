Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

For Halloween, Saint Laurent Does Bones & Bugs

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Brand: Saint Laurent Rive Droite

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Online at Saint Laurent's website

Editor's Notes: Saint Laurent has spooky season sorted. The label's lifestyle offshoot, Rive Droite, is celebrating Halloween with a curation of creepy offerings.

In apparel, there's a black hoodie printed with the skeleton of a winged creature, a limited-edition design sold exclusively via Rive Droite. For the chicest of trick or treaters, creative director Anthony Vaccarello even designed matching skeleton-printed tote bags.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Saint Laurent Rive Droite
1 / 2

But it's Vaccarello's Halloween-themed accessories and homeware that really take the Halloween cake. A series of keychains are woven to resemble scorpions, spiders, and bats. Admittedly, they're cuter than they are creepy — the most frightening thing about them is their $1,125 price tag.

Other spookily luxurious options: a black-and-white checkers board complete with skull-shaped pieces, a nanoblock skeleton and pumpkin, skull-shaped candles, and a gold skull paperweight.

Saint Laurent Rive Droite
1 / 3

By now, Saint Laurent's appreciation of the macabre is well known. Last year, Rive Droite unveiled a similarly ghoulish collection, including a bony hoodie, skeleton jewelry, and spiderweb-adorned tops.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This year, the French maison will also host a special double-feature screening of Rosemary's Baby and Peeping Tom at Max Linder Panorama in Paris — a shindig that will no doubt bring a crowd of impeccably dressed attendees to the 9th arrondissement this hallow's eve.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Marine SerreOrganic Cotton Relaxed Long-Sleeve Top Beige
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
The North FaceInsulated Himalayan Vest Dark Oak
$270.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyNylon Side Bag Cobalt Blue
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • You Cannot Tell Alexander Skarsgård's Legs What to Do
  • The Ralph Lauren Tee, Done the “Right” Way (Again)
  • All 10 of Saint Laurent's $31k Turntables Look as Good as They Sound (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
  • At His Trial, A$AP Rocky Quietly Soft-Launched a New Wardrobe
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now