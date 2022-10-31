For Halloween, Saint Laurent Does Bones & Bugs

Brand: Saint Laurent Rive Droite

Editor's Notes: Saint Laurent has spooky season sorted. The label's lifestyle offshoot, Rive Droite, is celebrating Halloween with a curation of creepy offerings.

In apparel, there's a black hoodie printed with the skeleton of a winged creature, a limited-edition design sold exclusively via Rive Droite. For the chicest of trick or treaters, creative director Anthony Vaccarello even designed matching skeleton-printed tote bags.

But it's Vaccarello's Halloween-themed accessories and homeware that really take the Halloween cake. A series of keychains are woven to resemble scorpions, spiders, and bats. Admittedly, they're cuter than they are creepy — the most frightening thing about them is their $1,125 price tag.

Other spookily luxurious options: a black-and-white checkers board complete with skull-shaped pieces, a nanoblock skeleton and pumpkin, skull-shaped candles, and a gold skull paperweight.

By now, Saint Laurent's appreciation of the macabre is well known. Last year, Rive Droite unveiled a similarly ghoulish collection, including a bony hoodie, skeleton jewelry, and spiderweb-adorned tops.

This year, the French maison will also host a special double-feature screening of Rosemary's Baby and Peeping Tom at Max Linder Panorama in Paris — a shindig that will no doubt bring a crowd of impeccably dressed attendees to the 9th arrondissement this hallow's eve.