Saks Says the Super Bowl Ain't Just for Americans Anymore

Super Bowl Sunday must seem like one of those bizarre regional sport "holidays" to everyone outside of America and with good reason, considering the fervor that heralds its yearly arrival. Saks is hoping to make the event more of an international thing this year by bringing in the world's biggest brands for hundreds of exclusive items.

Over two dozen luxury labels are on hand to help Saks celebrate the 56th Super Bowl, including Versace, Givenchy, Heron Preston, Balmain, and MCM, so there's reason to celebrate, even if you aren't prepping chips and dip for the big game.

Saks 1 / 3

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy helps model some of Just Don and Reese Cooper gear, only a handful of the whopping 275 exclusive items hitting Saks' website and select flagships from now until February 13, the day of the event.

We're still in the NFL post-season at the moment; a dozen teams, including Tom Brady's Buccaneers and the LA Rams, who're hosting the Super Bowl even if they aren't in it, are still duking it out for their chance to take the title.

Saks 1 / 2

It's interesting how regionalized American football remains. Soccer, one of the world's most popular sports and the rightful heir to the title of "football" outside of the US, has a growing but still relatively small following in America and doubly so for other internationally-followed games like cricket.

Meanwhile, American football is very much an American sport. Unlike other North American sports that've successfully spread across the globe like basketball and lacrosse, football is very much domestic outlet.

Saks 1 / 4

All the more interesting that Saks is bringing in all these international brands — from CELINE to Dior — to celebrate football's biggest day.

Appropriately, its exclusive designs are influenced by Californian cool (where's Palm Angels, BTW?) and include plenty of easy athleisure: think breathable mesh layering pieces, hoodies, and track pants graced by sporty branding.

Saks 1 / 5

If Saks gets even a few international folks interested in a very American sport, that's a feat in and of itself. Considering the scale of this giant drop, it seems pretty likely that at least a few pieces will hit.

And, even if not, more for us.