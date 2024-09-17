Nike's Super Nice AF1s Have Kobe Byrant Written All Over Them

Nike's Air Force 1 Low sneaker definitely has the Mamba Mentality this year. There are only a few more months left in 2024, but the Swoosh label and Vanessa Bryant have some Kobe Forces up their sleeves.

It all started with this familiar colorway: a white Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker complemented with the Lakers' signature yellowish gold and purple hues. Oh, and it even has Kobe's sheath symbol embedded into the heel.

The pairs may ring bells from diehard Kobe and Nike fans, actually. The 2024 sneakers feature the same design as Kobe's player-exclusive pairs gifted to him by Nike in '03.

At the time, Kobe had just parted ways with adidas, igniting a race for sportswear labels to sign the player to their rosters. But Nike wasn't named after the goddess of victory for nothing.

Nike's now ready to share the once-rare Forces with the world, with plans to drop it before 2024 ends. Need more proof that it's actually dropping? Vanessa Bryant, who frequently previews upcoming Kobe sneakers, confirmed on Instagram that these crisp gems will indeed release.

But that ain't all. Several other Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers have leaked on the internet since then, including two black versions.

Vanessa herself teased Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers featuring allover sheath patterns. She also unveiled a pair boasting shiny silver snakeskin uppers, which oozed the vibes of the coveted Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force collaboration.

Right now, only the white Air Force 1 Lows inspired by Kobe's player exclusives got the official green light from Nike and Vanessa. But if the other pairs follow the same fate, Kobe fanatics are in for a bunch of Air Force treats at the end of the year.