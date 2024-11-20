Salehe Bembury's Crocs Collaboration Just Keeps Getting Better

Salehe Bembury’s partnership with Crocs has evolved from an unexpected pairing into a recurring footwear phenomenon, reshaping the brand’s identity and broadening its appeal. From bold colors to architectural shapes, the 39-year-old designer single-handedly won Crocs an entirely new following since his first collaborative shoe with the Boulder-based brand.

It all started back in 2020, with the now-iconic Pollex Clog, when Bembury injected new life into the beloved shoe with his signature fingerprint pattern and sculptural design attributes, making it something that could seamlessly transition from comfort-pick to streetwear favorite.

Since then, the releases have only gotten more exciting, with each drop offering new shades and details. For example, the “Camo” and “Pine Green” versions showcase Bembury’s love for nature-inspired hues, adding an outdoorsy vibe to an already utilitarian look.

The “Manta” clog, released in 2023, marked a return to a more understated appearance, with earthy tones, while the “Borealis” version for kids took the spotlight with vibrant neon accents and glow-in-the-dark tweaks.

The upcoming release of the Juniper Taro sneaker is to be a true gem of this joining-of-forces, not least because it'll be the brand's first foray into laced footwear. It'll be a bold departure from the traditional slip-ons, bearing resemblance to footwear design veteran Bembury's more adventurous aesthetics.

Featuring said laces, a tongue, and Croslite foam elements integrated into the upper, the Juniper defies the conventional sneaker mold with its quasi-psychedelic midsole. It’s the perfect synthesis of Crocs’ nonchalance and Bembury’s unique POV.

