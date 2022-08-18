Oh Pollex! Another Salehe Croc Is En Route

This article was published on August 11 and updated August 18.

Salehe Bembury’s Crocs Pollex Clog is about as wavy as they come. Part Cornish pasty, part sandal, part hallucination, the Pollex is a silhouette that takes an already mad-looking shoe in the classic Croc Clog, but makes it ten times madder.

Derived from any Jibbitz, the silhouette’s trippy build more than makes up for a lack of accessories, while an archetypal perforated upper means adios to sweaty feet, too.

Following the Pollex Clog’s initial launch mid-way through last year, which saw it arrive in a simple OG colorway of black and white, Bembury and Crocs have since dropped a barrage of takes including “Urchin” blue, “Crocodile” green, and my personal favorite, “Kuwata”.

Now though, as we enter yet another UK heatwave and I seek yet another pair of summer-ready shoes to help me through it, Bembury and Crocs have revealed a "Cobbler"-hued Pollex Clog, which was initially set to drop online on August 18.

However, the amount of traffic from folks seeking to cop Bembury's "Cobbler" Pollex Clog proved too much for Bembury's SPUNGE web store, where the Crocs were initially supposed to drop.

"Site crashed. No sales," said an email sent to SPUNGE's mailing list. "We will try this again tomorrow," suggesting that Bembury and Crocs pushed the release date back to August 19. Seems like an odd move, but perhaps the duo are investing in more powerful servers.

Dipped in an all-over Solero-like hue, the "Cobbler" colorway features contrasting orange tones on the toe and heel strap, with air holes across the upper for good measure.

For Bembury, it’s been a pretty busy month for collaborations, after the designer revealed his footwear drop alongside Vault by Vans for a link-up he described as "the organic beginning of something special."

Not long ago too, Bembury took to Instagram to reveal a pink and purple iteration of New Balance’s famed 990v2 silhouette, which is yet to have been given an official release date.

Despite his myriad of collaborations, his work over the past 12 months with Crocs has arguably been his best yet and while his work with NB might generate the most hype, his Pollex Clogs undoubtedly generate the most comfort, which is really what’s most important.