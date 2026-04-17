Vans' Skate Loafer Is Literally Bigger Than the Office

Just when you think we’ve settled into the new era of weird sneakers, and not much else can happen, something always comes along to remind us that there’s no such thing as settling in.

This time, it comes in the form of the Vans Loafer Mid, exclusive to Japanese retailer Billy’s, which puts a new, even weirder spin on Vans’ leather loafer.

As if the moc-toed, tassel-accented Vans loafer wasn’t enough of a deviation from usual programming for the California skate brand, the minds behind some of the world’s most understated kicks have lengthened the ankle.

Now available in two mid constructions, the Vans Loafer somehow succeeds in feeling even more alien than it did before.

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Built atop Vans’ signature vulcanized rubber sole unit, the silhouette is delivered with hard-wearing matter leather uppers in black and brown.

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Classic loafer features like leather tassel detailing to the vamp and a pinched moc toe contrast with a familiar Vans silhouette which is made even more analogous with a now ankle-height collar.

The Vans Loafer Mid comes not just as a head-turning new silhouette for the brand, but also as a statement of intent. In a saturated sneaker market, Vans is willing to one-up itself and its competitors, and we have to say, as weird as it is, the outcome is surprisingly wearable.

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