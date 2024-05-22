Margiela & Salomon Have Serious Slip-On Goodness on Their Hands

When you hear the names MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon in the same sentence, it's hard not to get excited. The two have already delivered such great collaborations, from those thigh-high Salomons to laceless steppers that are now bad gal-approved.

The goodness only continues as the two advance their relationship with a collaborative Salomon sneaker-mule, an XT-4 mule, to be exact.

From the front, MM6 Maison Margiela's Salomons look like ordinary Salomon XT-4 sneakers adorned with Margiela's undeniable numbers, of course.

But then again, when has Margiela's Salomon sneakers been normal? The icy ACS Pro collab is an exception (they were still pretty nice spins, nonetheless).

As Salomon showed off its profile in the brand's Resort 2024 preview, we discovered the plot twist of this collaboration: MM6 Maison Margiela mule-fied the Salomon XT-4 sneaker.

The MM6's Salomon mules retain the rugged essence of the trail-ready XT-4 sneaker. The chunky outdoor-ready sole, breathability, and quick lace system are all preserved. However, the backside has been innovatively removed, transforming the sneaker into a convenient slide-on.

As revealed in the MM6's lookbook, the highly anticipated MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon XT-4 mule is set to debut in three captivating colorways. Among them, the black and silver option has recently resurfaced, reigniting the buzz and anticipation for the long-awaited release.

With the Salomon mules making rounds, the MM6 Maison Margiela collab may drop sooner rather than later. Sooner would be nice.