Converse's Ribbon-Tied Ballet Mary Jane Is Three Shoes in One

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Converse
Converse is bringing its sneaker talents to the ballet. The All Star LP BL OX is a dressed-up Converse Mary Jane shoe, perched daintily at the intersection of a basketball sneaker and a ballet flat.

Where other hybrid shoes are designed to take you from the field to the boardroom, this silken mix is better suited for courtside arabesques.

Instead of the classic cotton canvas found atop a signature pair of Converse sneakers, the All Star LP BL wears elegant ribbon laces and a full satin upper akin to the delicate material used for pointe ballet shoes — just darker. Basically, this All Star LP BL OX is where Black Swan meets the basketball court. 

The jumbled-up joy doesn't end there, though. In addition to being a sneaker and a ballet slipper, the All Star LP BL OX is also a Mary Jane, complete with a shiny silver buckle, which is lowkey Converse's MO

Now, Converse's All-Star LP BL sneaker is certainly the darkest iteration of the brand's hybrid ballet offerings, but it's certainly not the first.

Previous Converse ballet sneakers played it a bit more on the nose with blush-toned colorways that closely resemble real deal ballet slippers.

Converse Japan's All-Star Trekwave BL OX is one such example of a beautifully pinked-out blend, though despite the hue being more on par with an actual ballet slipper, its thick rubber outsole maintains that true sneaker ethos.

Conversely, the All Star LP BL OX, available on the Converse website for $60, hangs out lower to the ground, but that ballet core aura still shines — just in a slimmer capacity.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
