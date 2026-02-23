Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas’ Strapped Mary Jane Sneaker Is a Chocolate-Layered Dessert

Written by Morgan Smith

The adidas Tokyo Mary Jane sneaker was already good, straps and all. Now, it's a straight-up treat in "Sandy Pink."

The latest iteration sees the Tokyo MJ get a seriously sweet makeover, with crisp pink underlays and suede moments topped with strips of chocolate brown leather.

It's complete with the signature thin gum rubber soles, which not only preserve the trendy flat vibe of the original model but also perfectly complement the tasty color scheme. Of course, the Mary Jane-style straps replace the usual shoelaces once again for that effortless laceless sneaker look.

The results are honestly like a strawberry Tokyo cake with chocolate layers.

adidas' "Sandy Pink" Tokyo MJ sneaker is now available on the brand's website for $90, alongside other stylish colorways like "Core Black" and "Cream White/Red."

