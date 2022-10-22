Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Salomon's New-Look XT-6 Needs No Introduction

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

For me, nothing compares to Salomon’s XT-6 when it comes to street-savvy trail shoes.

A trail sneaker at its core, but an everyday one in its aesthetic, the XT-6 is a shoe equipped with the necessities to tackle the most treacherous of surfaces in the grimmest of conditions, all the while not looking too techy to be a day-to-day sneaker.

It's a shoe that while fitting in nicely half-way up a mountain, wouldn't look out of place down your local clad with a few beer spillages.

Ultimately, the beauty in the XT-6 is its unrivalled versatility, well, and the myriad of colorways in comes in too, of course.

That being said, just when you thought the XT-6 couldn't get any better, Salomon revamps it for Fall/Winter 2022. And guess what? It’s better. GORE-TEX ePE membrane.

If you thought the OG XT-6 was ready to go to battle with the harsh conditions, the XT-6 GTX and its new GORE-TEX ePE membrane will make a hurricane feel like a light breeze.

Said ePE membrane will not only keep your feet dry, warm, and protected, but it’s said to improve the sneaker’s longevity too, which is a bonus.

Salomon Sportstyle
Backed up with a closed mesh construction on the upper with anti-debris properties and a coated Quicklace to maximize winter weather coverage, the XT-6 GTX is available online now in two seasonal (albeit muted) colorways.

Salomon Sportstyle / Romain Boe
The XT-6 is living proof that no matter how good you think something is, there's always room for improvement. We just hope another run of the ACS Pro Advanced is next in line.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
