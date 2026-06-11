Nike's Dark & Dashing AF1 Is a Straight-up Dog

You don't need me to tell you that Nike has that dog in it. And when it comes to the Air Force 1, well, that's an alpha sneaker if we've ever seen it.

That's what makes the Victor Worldwide AF1 such a fitting addition to Nike's wonderful world of Air Force 1 sneakers.

To state the obvious, the shoe wears Victor Worldwide's Tosa Inu fighting dog logo at the heel, complete with a matching insole and lace chain charm.

Elsewhere, the collaborative AF1 wears a black leather upper with a white Swoosh and a matching midsole.

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If this wasn't enough to prop up the sneaker's status, it's also earned a weighty co-sign from Victor Wembanyama, which is one of the highest (literally) honors a shoe can receive. Much like the shoe, Wembanyama also has that dog in him, making this Victor squared moment quite the team-up.

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In the past, Victor Worldwide, a New York-based entertainment company founded by Steven Victor in 2016, has lent its signature steez to another Nike sneaker: The Air Max Dn8, an ode to Victor's love of racecar driving. Now, with the release of the proud puppy Air Force 1, Nike and Victor are bringing their talents to the court with a sneaker fit for both a giant and a baby GOAT.

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