Salomon’s Techy Sneakers Set the Bar. This Tonal, Textural Collab Breaks It

Salomon is a brand that’s already built a stellar reputation for a good techy sneaker. Throw A-COLD-WALL in the mix and you’ve got yourself a match made in heaven.

The pair have teamed up for the A-COLD-WALL × Salomon ACS PRO.

Does this look like a classic Salomon shoe? Yes. Does it have A-COLD-WALL written all over it? You best believe it.

Over the past few years, the British industrial sportswear brand has built a name for itself through carefully curated collaborations that have struck a cord, culturally speaking. It has most definitely earned the authority it has in the industry. Pairing with Salomon only cements its reputation as a tastemaker.

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The ACS PRO comes in a beautiful palette: soft brown, beige, and khaki, a tonal treat if ever there was one. But it wouldn’t be a Salomon without a jolt of energy: pops of blue, red, and yellow, primary colors for a primary shoe.

In a mix of suede leather and finer than fine mesh, this sneaker is just as textural. It’s the kind of pair you want to reach out and touch.

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This is collab culture done right.

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