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Salomon’s Techy Sneakers Set the Bar. This Tonal, Textural Collab Breaks It

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Salomon is a brand that’s already built a stellar reputation for a good techy sneaker. Throw A-COLD-WALL in the mix and you’ve got yourself a match made in heaven.

The pair have teamed up for the A-COLD-WALL × Salomon ACS PRO.

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Does this look like a classic Salomon shoe? Yes. Does it have A-COLD-WALL written all over it? You best believe it. 

Over the past few years, the British industrial sportswear brand has built a name for itself through carefully curated collaborations that have struck a cord, culturally speaking. It has most definitely earned the authority it has in the industry. Pairing with Salomon only cements its reputation as a tastemaker.

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The ACS PRO comes in a beautiful palette: soft brown, beige, and khaki, a tonal treat if ever there was one. But it wouldn’t be a Salomon without a jolt of energy: pops of blue, red, and yellow, primary colors for a primary shoe.

In a mix of suede leather and finer than fine mesh, this sneaker is just as textural. It’s the kind of pair you want to reach out and touch. 

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This is collab culture done right.

shop salomon acs pro

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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