Sandy Liang's Subus Are Spared No Bow

Sandy Liang gives Subu's quilted slippers a makeover featuring many, many ribbons.

On Tuesday, the queen of "coquette-core" debuted three new takes on the footwear brand's slip-ons, a tried-and-true favorite for lounging at home and running errands.

The first, in silver, comes embroidered with tiny strawberries — the shoes are a shiny take on Liang's first Subu team-up, which also featured berry embroidery.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The second and third styles riff on Liang's specialty: bows. By now, it's no secret that she has a knack for incorporating ribbons and frilly detailing into her collections — and Liang's new Subus are no exception. Pairs of pink and red slippers are dotted in tonal ribbons, adding a touch of decadence to the casual shoes.

The collaboration, available online and in-store, is a covetable follow-up to Liang's last footwear partnership, a capsule collection of Salomons that swapped the brand's usual cord laces with wide, pink ribbons.

Sandy Liang

Liang has been expanding her in-house shoe line, too. Adding onto her beloved collection of satin Mary Jane ballet flats, she introduced boots, loafers, and high heels over the past year.

She has yet to offer her own sportier options, though we'd readily hit "Add To Cart" on an in-line Sandy Liang sneaker.