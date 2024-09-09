Sandy Liang Went Incognito Princess for SS25 (EXCLUSIVE)

We may wear pink on Wednesdays in the Means Girls world. But on a Sandy Liang Sunday, the soft hue is also inescapable. Pink quite literally took over Sandy Liang's Spring/Summer 2025 presentation, from the fuzzy rug catwalk to frosted lippies to the clothes made for the lowkey princesses of the city.

"Sandy Liang Spring/Summer 2025 is a secret agent, even if it's just for her own secrets, and she's always ready to go," the brand's press release read.

Sandy Liang's SS25 was a linkup of girlcore and corporatecore with Liang twists. Work suits had cinched waists and puffed sleeves. Bottom garments shrunk, resulting in short shorts and tiny mini skirts.

Transparent flowers, ruffles, and subtle bows paired with a seasonal palette of soft pinks, cobalt blue, and lime green. And tucked between it all, Sandy Liang snuck in her Android collaboration, further speaking to the undercover girly girl essence with a patterned Samsung flip phone case and rosy hairpins.

We didn't immediately spot any Mary Jeanne Salomons or trail sneakers with ribbon laces (maybe they were hiding backstage like the last time). However, the brand did send some bow-topped kitten heels and layered ruffled handbags down the runway as part of its SS25 accessories.

With a collection full of unexpected nips and cuts, we naturally caught up with the designer after the presentation to dive deeper into Sandy Liang SS25.

You recently welcomed your first child. Did the life moment influence how you designed the latest collection?

It did and it didn't. It did because I had to design the collection so early, and my team had to plan for my pregnancy and my being away for a little while. So it's really fun to see how my brain was before the birth. Because it's all happening in real-time, I don't really think about it that deeply.

I'm excited to see how the collections change even further now that I'm a mom. Although I don't think it will. I feel like there's just more to love in terms of having a baby — and less sleep.

The collection felt a little more dressy. What was the background?

A lot of the collection was pared-down basics. A lot of jersey tops and skirts are really simple until you pair them together, and then the accessories tie the look together.

So that was the intention. I love the idea of people wearing the whole ensemble, but it's not a super-tailored, matchy-matchy, boring sort of thing. It's more like an easy-breezy on the go, but still matching and put together.

Are there any details in the collection that you're most obsessed with?

I love the shoes from this season. They're a little harder-core but still very fun.

Something very core to the collection to me was actually the makeup. The frosty pink lip was one of the first things I wanted for the collection. Even before I did a lot of the sketching, I was like, I wanted a frosted pink lip.

It's just so much fun, it reminds me of the Wet And Wild lipstick I had growing up. Obviously, it's Estee, so.

In the show notes, you mentioned that the pieces are both "beautiful and utilitarian," why is that important to you?

I am always designing for a very practical person. She's a New York girl, we're doing things all day long. Nothing's too precious, even though it looks precious. That's what I love about the clothes.