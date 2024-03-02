Sandy Liang's Heaven Collab Has Big Bow Energy

Marc Jacobs' youthful imprint Heaven is back with its Spring 2024 collection, guest-designed by Mimi Wade. Heaven Spring '24 is piling up with several noteworthy collaborations, including a seriously cute team-up with Sandy Liang.

Sandy Liang x Heaven? Sounds like Y2K with a bow on top.

Indeed. Leading the way of Sandy Liang x Heaven is a satiny pink shoulder bag whose straps wrap up into one big ol' pink bow.

Alongside silver hardware, including a zipper closure, the bow-tiful handbag is finished with a shiny co-branded motif, Heaven's two-headed bear mascot and Sandy Liang's name.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As much as fans obsess over its bow dresses and ballet flats, Sandy Liang's got quite the bag game, too. The namesake label dropped a collection of Baggu bags in 2023, selling out faster than you can say "1, 2,3." Thankfully, Sandy Liang and Baggu believe in second chances (they later restocked the pieces).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

After their FW24 runway show, Sandy Liang announced their first collection of handbags. The delivery included purses from its SS24 show, and one bowed-up Regalo bag reminded me of the one from the Heaven collab. All that was missing was Heaven's two-minded character.

Heaven also isn't a stranger to a good bag, having dished out designs ranging from its beloved puffy nylon bags to $7,500 HEVEN pieces that light up. No joke.

In addition to Sandy Liang's bag, Sandy Liang x Heaven will also offer up some apparel pieces, including a collaborative t-shirt featuring — you guessed it —a bow graphic on the backside.

The Sandy Liang-izens are probably wondering how to get their hands on the Heaven collab. Well, all that is Heaven Spring 2024 will be revealed on March 3, when the collection officially launches on Heaven's website.

In other words, expect the Sandy Liang x Heaven collaboration to drop on the same day, March 3. Yes, that adorable bow bag will be included.