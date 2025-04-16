Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
After Dickies Jorts Come Plorts — Pleated (Workwear) Shorts

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style
Saturdays NYC
Saturdays NYC and Dickies are teasing the release of yet another joint pants effort. And this time around, they're reimagining two of Saturdays NYC's tailored trouser silhouettes through the prism of Dickies' more utilitarian POV.

The range includes a variety of pleated slacks, cropped to shorts(!) and full-length, mono-colored and pin-striped, with all of the designs bearing co-branded tags above their back pockets.

Saturdays NYC
In shades of blue, black and gray, this capsule presents a perfect marriage between two parties, pairing Dickies' sturdy, durable material with Saturdays NYC's more casual, dapper, dressier aesthetics.

As mentioned, this ain't the first time they've come together. So, consider it a renewal of vows rather than a debut trip to the altar.

For this latest partnership, all pieces will be available to shop in Saturdays NYC's retail locations and online store from April 18. And with workwear's unending popularity vis-à-vis the return of power dressing, this drop's take on functional formal wear sure does fit the menswear zeitgeist of late.

Save dad's Jorts for another day, fellas. This summer's all about pleated workwear shorts. Or Plorts, even Worts, if you must.

Dickies

