Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Platinum Blonde Seth Rogen Is Stylish as Hell

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

We're a long way from the days of Seth Rogen, the schlubby stoner from Pineapple Express. No hate to the Rogen of old, either, he seemed no less likable than the Rogen of today. It's just that, as of 2022, Seth Rogen is a veritable style icon.

Maybe it's all the weed that's got Rogen mellowing out, maybe it's the success of his Houseplant company, which sells weed wares and home goods, that has him splashing out on cooler clothes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In fact, I wouldn't be surprised at all if Rogen's getting inspired by the cool-looking pottery and ceramics that he's been churning out over the past few years.

Compare his signature Gloopy Ashtray to the fresh shirt he rocked while taking a phone call outside his Hollywood home on August 1, for instance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

From head to toe, this is a whole new Seth Rogen. Let's begin with the platinum blonde crop-top, which really frames his face perfectly. Gone are the curly locks, and good riddance. He's had this 'do for a minute, to be fair, but it's nice to really see it in the light, such that it is.

Speaking of frames, the thin-rimmed glasses are doing wonders for Rogen's visage. Same for the beaded Charms necklace that gives his collar some flair.

But the main event is that nifty patterned shirt, printed with floral-style tiles, a camp collar, and a couple pockets that seem primed for stashing his glasses, lighters, or perhaps a little snack. :)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Our Selection

Sold out
LoewePaula's Ibiza Shell Print Bowling Shirt Black
$855.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciGramicci Pant Tobacco
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Polite WorldwideProtection Necklace Multi
$420.00
Available in:
Sold out

One thing I can't stand in menswear-dom is when dudes play it too safe. So often, you see guys who look otherwise solid undercutting themselves with boring pants or obvious sneakers, rather than amping up the 'fit.

Rogen gives no fucks and looks all the better for it.

Relaxed, cropped, and pleated carrot-cut pants in carrot orange? Mofuggin' floral grandma socks? White espadrilles? Hell yes, my dude.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Unfortunately, Rogen's nail game is regular degular right now (perhaps he's in-between appointments) because that's the only other way he coulda finished stronger.

This has been a good year for dudes who were once considered the epitome of scumbro steeze.

Rogen's pal Jonah Hill has accepted his mantle as a steezy swaglord while preaching body positivity — dude ought to be holding paid seminars where he teaches dudes to dress with confidence.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Even Mr. Anti-Fashion himself, Pete Davidson, has embraced the world of luxury.

It's a good time to be dressing up, even on days where you're lounging around the crib and could very easily be dressed down.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For a guy whom I normally associate with a goofy laugh and goofier hair, Seth Rogen is onto some big thing, outfit-wise.

In fact, when we pull back and consider all the recent black sheep style icons, it's shaping up to be a good season.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After all, we only just saw a CELINE puppy-plastered glow-up from Brett Gelman and Thomas Doherty making the case for slick silk and Jordans.

Shop Our Selection of Patterned Shirts

Sold out
Jean Paul GaultierPalm Tree Summer Shirt Ecru/Red
$410.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenFloral Cassi Shirt Multi
$385.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Diomene by Damir DomaEmbroidered Vacation Shirt White/Blue
$760.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Pedro Pascal Goes A$AP Rocky Mode
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
  • Two Outfits, One Message: Paige Bueckers Makes Her Grand Entrance
  • At Milan Fashion Week, the Clothes Are Nice. The Sets Are Amazing
  • Even adidas Is Doing Stylish Workwear
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now