Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

For Louis Vuitton, Former Rivals Federer & Nadal Take a Hike (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal epitomized arguably the single greatest rivalry in contemporary tennis. And, with Louis Vuitton's help, the former frenemies are now simply friends, content to hike snowy locales in each other's company.

In exclusive behind-the-scenes imagery provided to Highsnobiety, Federer and Nadal are seen jovially prepping for their appearance in Louis Vuitton's new Core Values campaign, which sees the two athletes stepping through snowy terrain all but arm-in-arm, their LV backpacks topped with climbing rope.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Federer and Nadal are merely the two latest and greatest talents to lend their famous faces to Louis Vuitton's Core Values campaign, a 17-year-old series that highlights some of the biggest stars in LV's orbit.

"Louis Vuitton has a long tradition of associations with exceptional people, and the Core Values campaign features personalities of truly global stature, ranging in professions and backgrounds," the fashion house said in a statement.

Previous LV Core Values campaign stars have included musicians like Bono and Keith Richards; actors like Sean Connery and Angelina Jolie; directors like Francis Ford and Sofia Coppola; athletes like Pele, Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane; astronauts Sally Ride and Buzz Aldrin; even politicians like Mikhail Gorbachev.

The point of the shoots is to emphasize what LV considers a core value: travel.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

That means lensing each Core Value subject in transit, whether that's Keith Richards in a hotel room with his Louis Vuitton suitcase or Angelina Jolie barefoot in Cambodia.

Beyond the LV product, beyond the famous faces and even beyond the act of locomotion, LV Core Values epitomizes the spirit of adventure.

Louis Vuitton
1 / 3

"Above and beyond their status, they are individuals who are widely recognized to have lived full and interesting lives – people who have accomplished personal journeys of their own," Louis Vuitton explained.

"From generation to generation, of dreams, messages or indeed of values, the campaigns capture the plurality of what transmission can be – both physical and emotional."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Puma x SkeptaSkope Forever Black
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jean Paul Gaultier x Shayne OliverMesh Tank Top Flocked "Earth" Ibiza Blue/Black
$275.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Puma x OttolingerRacer Bag Silver
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • Finding Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Beautiful But Unattainable, LV Fans Turn to the OG
  • Louis Vuitton's Next Purse Is... An iPod?
  • Waving the Damier-Checkered Flag at Louis Vuitton's F1 Debut
  • Pharrell & NIGO’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Collection Is Over a Decade in the Making
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now