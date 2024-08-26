Shaboozey Dresses Exactly How Shaboozey Sounds

Shaboozey has more than arrived. Yet, despite dominating 2024 with a world-conquering single, high-flying celebrity hangouts, and a rumored A-list relationship, the 29-year-old appears utterly down to earth.

Or, at least, he dresses the part.

Seen in late August exiting the apartment of alleged girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski, Shaboozey dressed exactly how Shaboozey's music sounds.

He wore a faded T-shirt, Realtree camouflage track pants (of sorts) and camo crocs, the perfect confluence of country-fried comfort and of-the-moment street steeze

As such, Shaboozey's outfit affects the same approachably aspirational air as his world-dominating song, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

But he's not simply going all post-Post Malone with Westernwear-lite and Crocs. Shaboozey has luxury inclinations that mirror the cowboycore put forth by celebs like Pharrell and Beyoncé, the latter of whom featured Shaboozey on March's Cowboy Carter (you can't overstate how big 2024 has been for this guy).

Notice the Louis Vuitton jeans he's clutching against a gigantic denim messenger bag, itself a subtle acknowledgement of the most vital bag silhouette in youth culture.

Point being, though Shaboozey does go full-on cowboy, he gets there by following his own path. This isn't the played-out yeehawcore of years' past but an all-new thing. A Shaboozey kinda thing.

I can't say that Shaboozey's bro-ish country rap is entirely to my own taste but I won't deny that his style, like his music, is a successful amalgam of many extant cues blended into freshness.

Perhaps that's the difference between Shaboozey's massive organic appeal and the more forced-feeling cowboycore push that came earlier this year.

Whereas that was a top-down dictum that felt effortful because of all the household names not-so-coincidentally affecting it simultaneously, Shaboozey's Western inclinations read entirely authentic.

He simply took a little from Column A and mixed with a little from Column B, both musically and stylistically.