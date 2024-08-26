Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Shaboozey Dresses Exactly How Shaboozey Sounds

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Shaboozey has more than arrived. Yet, despite dominating 2024 with a world-conquering single, high-flying celebrity hangouts, and a rumored A-list relationship, the 29-year-old appears utterly down to earth.

Or, at least, he dresses the part.

Seen in late August exiting the apartment of alleged girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski, Shaboozey dressed exactly how Shaboozey's music sounds.

He wore a faded T-shirt, Realtree camouflage track pants (of sorts) and camo crocs, the perfect confluence of country-fried comfort and of-the-moment street steeze

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As such, Shaboozey's outfit affects the same approachably aspirational air as his world-dominating song, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

But he's not simply going all post-Post Malone with Westernwear-lite and Crocs. Shaboozey has luxury inclinations that mirror the cowboycore put forth by celebs like Pharrell and Beyoncé, the latter of whom featured Shaboozey on March's Cowboy Carter (you can't overstate how big 2024 has been for this guy).

Notice the Louis Vuitton jeans he's clutching against a gigantic denim messenger bag, itself a subtle acknowledgement of the most vital bag silhouette in youth culture.

Point being, though Shaboozey does go full-on cowboy, he gets there by following his own path. This isn't the played-out yeehawcore of years' past but an all-new thing. A Shaboozey kinda thing.

I can't say that Shaboozey's bro-ish country rap is entirely to my own taste but I won't deny that his style, like his music, is a successful amalgam of many extant cues blended into freshness.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Perhaps that's the difference between Shaboozey's massive organic appeal and the more forced-feeling cowboycore push that came earlier this year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Whereas that was a top-down dictum that felt effortful because of all the household names not-so-coincidentally affecting it simultaneously, Shaboozey's Western inclinations read entirely authentic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

He simply took a little from Column A and mixed with a little from Column B, both musically and stylistically.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
MizunoMXR Snow White/Magnet/Silver
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Martine RoseOversized Paneled Polo Blue
$310.00
Available in:
XSSML
Multiple colors
HO HO COCOLate For Work Hat Red/White
$45.00
Available in:
One size
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • How TF Is A$AP Rocky Best-Dressed Even During a Heatwave?
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky Has Perfected Dadcore Uniform Dressing
    • Style
  • Hailey Bieber, Beauty Boss & Mom-To-Be, Dresses the Part
    • Style
  • Stylish Dad A$AP Rocky Epitomizes No-Brainer Stroller Steeze
    • Style
  • For His Second White House Visit, Travis Kelce Dressed the Part
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Nike, Yoon Ahn & Naomi Osaka Serve Up Tennis Magic
    • Style
  • Nike's Beefed-Up Blazer Shoes Are Ready to Blaze the Trails
    • Sneakers
  • Shaboozey Dresses Exactly How Shaboozey Sounds
    • Style
  • PUMA's Spiky Monstrous Sneaker Has a Soft Side
    • Sneakers
  • The Best Fall Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation
    • Style
  • 2024's Oasis Reunion Also Makes Levi's History
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now