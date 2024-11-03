Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A$AP Rocky Dressed as A$AP Rocky For Halloween

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

A$AP Rocky saw your elaborate Halloween costume and said: "Forget all that."

Instead of donning an E.T. headpiece or albino alligator makeup (looking at you, Heidi Klum and Kim Kardashian), the rapper did trick-or-treat duty with sons RZA and Riot dressed as, well, his usual stylish self.

On Thursday, Hot Parents A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were spotted at the Los Angeles Balloon Museum, which they apparently rented out for a spooky season bash.

While Rih was dressed as what appeared to be an alien bride (see: her veil, poofy, white dress and a pair of futuristic glasses that resemble Oakley's famous Over The Top shades), Rocky kept things low-key in a checkered vest, dark-wash jeans, and Bottega Veneta's ultra-luxe take on the Timberland boot.

A$AP Rocky and Bottega Veneta go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it's never a surprise to see him decked out in the brand's latest. In fact, any decent A$AP Rocky Halloween costume would include a piece of creative director Matthieu Blazy's stately tailoring, accessorized with an Andiamo bag (a favorite of well-dressed celebs like Rocky and Jacob Elordi).

Earlier this month, Rihanna chatted Halloween in an interview with ET. "This one ran up on me really quickly," she said, adding that usually opts for handmade costumes. This year, however, she relied on the power of Amazon for her sons' outfits, which she declined to reveal in case Prime shipping didn't pull through on time.

Rih's last-minute Halloween shopping spree and Rocky's DGAF "costume" are probably the most relatable things about them — and yet another reason why they're our favorite celebrity couple.

