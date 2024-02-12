Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Can Beyoncé & Pharrell Lasso Cowboycore Back Into Relevance?

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Ttrends are slippery, ephemeral things that simply cannot be forced into existence. Otherwise, Gretchen Wieners, might've actually been able to make "Fetch" happen.

But Beyoncé and Pharrell? Well, there's not much they can't do.

So, when Beyoncé and Pharrell simultaneously and separately decide to revive cowboycore, so shall cowboycore return.

Thus the cowboycore revival is unquestionable. But whether the movement will have greater cultural impact is the real question.

Pharrell's Fall/Winter 2024 Louis Vuitton menswear collection was the locus of 2024's cowboycore revival. Clad in his own 10-gallon hat, Skateboard P rode into Paris Fashion Week on a new yeehaw era, epitomized by leather Western shirts, layered denim chaps, and LV Timberland boots. Southern superstar Jelly Roll sat front-row.

Bootcut jeans worn by ranchers are reborn as supersized flares. Lived-in Carhartt is rendered aspirational, luxurious even. Americana, lovingly chopped 'n screwed.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And then, in Pharrell's passing of the Americana torch, Beyoncé wore his custom LV cowboycore to the 2024 Grammys, complete with Damier-patterned bolo tie.

As is so often the case with most things Beyoncé, her wild wild Westernwear was merely a whistle-wettener for what's to come next: a bonafide country album, the Renaissance follow-up no one was expecting.

Accompanying it is a renaissance of the Western sort, a forceful trend-birthing that only mononymous household names could kickstart.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Beyoncé and Pharrell's Western revival is framed by big ol' Route 66-style billboards promoting their boot-scootin' escapades. It's laden with luxury labels, gold-plated belt buckles, and diamond-studded grillz.

And, like the 2019 Yeehaw Agenda that predated the cowboycore of 2024, it's channeling America's Black cowboys, updating an underrepresented juncture of American history for modern sensibilities.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Beyoncé and Pharrell are doing cowboycore the biggest but they aren't alone in draggin' it, spurs-first, into the future.

Willy Chavarria has channeled Chicano cowboys since his Spring/Summer 2024 collection; cowboy hats again accented his Fall/Winter 2024 runway show. Other recent collections from brands as disparate as NIGO's KENZO and Korea's THUG CLUB share in the cowpoke aesthetic, doing double denim, layering on the fringe, and occasionally stepping into some very cowboy-style boots.

Ultra-famous folks of the trend-savvy variety are already boarding the hayride wagon.

Kim Kardashian repped cowboy hats a couple times this year already, for instance, while Rihanna went shopping for custom cowboy headgear at buzzy Aspen milliner Kemosabe around the end of 2023.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

That's a herd of cowboycore factors working in Beyoncé and Pharrell's favor. But celebrity alone isn't a cheat code for success.

2019's so-called Yeehaw Agenda waned around as it reached mass saturation and lost the deeper references that initially made it feel fresh.

Style codes of that movement have had some lasting but limited impact.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For example, cowboy hats and boots have been so widely accepted into modern dress — during summer 2023's inescapable Taylor Swift tour mania, they were darn near ubiquitous — that the Crocs cowboy boots released last year were basically just accepted as an inevitability. As the "newness" of cowboycore faded, so did the stylistic appeal. It became a costume.

But Beyoncé and Pharrell epitomize the avant. They're not just onto what's next: they are what's next. If cowboycore was reintroduced solely by Pharrell's runway show or Beyoncé's new album, it might lack legs. The fact that they're going at it together gives the trend more ammo for its six-shooter.

Maybe, if you're famous enough, you really can make trends happen at the drop of a (cowboy) hat. These aren't your regular A-listers, y'know: even your parents (and their parents) know Beyoncé and Pharrell. That kind of fame, that kind of influence, moves mountains and is almost certainly capable of revitalizing a once-tired trend.

After all, Gretchen Wieners was Gretchen Wieners. She certainly was not Pharrell and she absolutely was not Beyoncé.

We Recommend
  • 25 best beyonce songs Jay Z Lemonade
    29 of Beyoncé's Best Songs for Any Given Day
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Beyoncé Hard Launches Hair Care Line
    • Beauty
  • Justin Timberlake best songs
    The Best 20 Justin Timberlake Songs Ever (so far)
    • Culture
  • Pharrell Williams wearing a big hat
    Louis Vuitton's New Creative Director is also One of the Richest People in Hip-Hop
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Ungatekeeping The Best Hip-Hop Producers You Should Know About In 2024
    • Street Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • new balance mcdonald's collab 2024
    These "Grimace" New Balance Sneakers Go Hard
    • Sneakers
  • HOKA's Kawana 2 sneaker in release colorways
    HOKA's Versatile Kawana 2 Sneaker Is Spring Break for Your Feet
    • Sneakers
  • Beyonce wears a white cowboy hat at the 2024 Grammy awards
    Can Beyoncé & Pharrell Lasso Cowboycore Back Into Relevance?
    • Style
  • adidas x always do what you should do Superstar collaboration.
    Suddenly adidas' Superstar Is a Bonafide Skate Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • mschf Global Supply Chain Telephone Handbag
    MSCHF's Latest Bag Was Designed by Everyone But MSCHF
    • Style
  • supreme nike air max dn 2024
    Supreme Calls Dibs on Nike's New Air Max Sneaker
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024